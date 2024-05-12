STOPWATCH NATIONALS COMING TO GLEN HELEN, THURSDAY, MAY 16

Glen Helen Raceway has announced a partial list of accepted riders who have applied for entry to the event. With less than a week left until race day, anticipation is at an all-time high as fans and racers alike gear up for the outdoor moto action. While the roster is nearly complete, they are keeping 8 spots open for last-minute racers who still want to RSVP, and there’s also a list of alternates to fill the last-minute spots, which will be determined on May 15th. So, there’s still a chance to join the action! The Stopwatch National will take place next Thursday, May 16th, on the Glen Helen National Track.
The format is simple: fastest times win cash. There’s $10.000 up for grabs and the winner gets $4000 of it. Even 10th place gets some money and the entry is free. Glen Helen officials will make the final call on who is accepted and who isn’t.
Spectators can go on line and reserve a place for $10, although entry at the track will be $20. Go to Glenhelen.com to get in.
STOPWATCH NATIONAL ACCEPTED RIDERS
JUSTIN HOEFT: YAMAHA
PIERCE BROWN: GASGAS
RJ WARDA: KTM
RYDER DIFRANCESCO: GASGAS
COLE COOK: KTM
JULIEN BEAUMER: KTM
CASEY CASPER: KAWASAKI
KELANA HUMPHREY: GASGAS
JARET FINCH: HUSQVARNA
LUKE KALAITZIAN: HONDA
DAYTON BRIGGS: HUSQVARNA
TREVOR STEWART: YAMAHA
JOSH MOSIMAN: KTM
CJ BENARD: KTM
MAX LEWIS: KTM
SLADE VAROLA: KAWASAKI
DANE MORALES :KTM
COLE MARTINEZ: HONDA
SCOTTY VERHAEGHE: GASGAS
JERRY ROBIN: YAMAHA
RYDER PATRIDGE: YAMAHA
BROC TICKLE: KAWASAKI
CAMERON HORNER: HONDA
BRANDON SUSSMAN: YAMAHA
ROMAIN PAPE: GASGAS
MAX SANFORD: KAWASAKI
BRIAN MEDEIROS: SUZUKI
BRAYDEN LESSLER: KTM
GIACOMO REDONDI: GASGAS
JEREMY MCCOOL: KTM
DOMINIC DESIMONE: HONDA
BROCK BENNETT: KTM
List Pending: Additional RSVP’s and/or alternates to come!
(Revised) SCHEDULE FOR THURSDAY, MAY 16TH:
8:00am – Open practice for all riders
9:45am – Pro Only Practice
10:15am – Lineup for race. Verify transponders.
10:30am – Moto 1 – 30 minutes plus 1 lap
11:10am – Open Practice for all riders
11:45am – Pro Only practice
12:15pm – Lineup for race. Verify transponders
12:30pm – Moto 2 – 30 minutes plus 1 lap Cash and Trophy presentation after Moto 2
1:15pm – Open Practice for all riders
1:45pm – Pro Only practice
2:15pm to Dark – Open practice for all riders
*Times are subject to change
REQUIREMENTS TO RACE:
Must be a pro rider or have raced pro in the past
Must RSVP and be accepted by GHR to enter race
First 25 riders to RSVP will be selected by GHR initially (free practice on May 9th and 16th if selected)
Last 15 riders selected by GHR from late RSVPs
Must have transponder on bike to lineup to race
MORE DETAILS:
Ambulance and Flaggers on-site on May 16th for Stopwatch National
Track will be ripped and prepped just like a National race
All spectator fees go to support Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit
Pros can bring their starting grids if they like
