STOPWATCH NATIONALS COMING TO GLEN HELEN, THURSDAY, MAY 16

Glen Helen Raceway has announced a partial list of accepted riders who have applied for entry to the event. With less than a week left until race day, anticipation is at an all-time high as fans and racers alike gear up for the outdoor moto action. While the roster is nearly complete, they are keeping 8 spots open for last-minute racers who still want to RSVP, and there’s also a list of alternates to fill the last-minute spots, which will be determined on May 15th. So, there’s still a chance to join the action! The Stopwatch National will take place next Thursday, May 16th, on the Glen Helen National Track.

The format is simple: fastest times win cash. There’s $10.000 up for grabs and the winner gets $4000 of it. Even 10th place gets some money and the entry is free. Glen Helen officials will make the final call on who is accepted and who isn’t.

Spectators can go on line and reserve a place for $10, although entry at the track will be $20. Go to Glenhelen.com to get in.

STOPWATCH NATIONAL ACCEPTED RIDERS

JUSTIN HOEFT: YAMAHA

PIERCE BROWN: GASGAS

RJ WARDA: KTM

RYDER DIFRANCESCO: GASGAS

COLE COOK: KTM

JULIEN BEAUMER: KTM

CASEY CASPER: KAWASAKI

KELANA HUMPHREY: GASGAS

JARET FINCH: HUSQVARNA

LUKE KALAITZIAN: HONDA

DAYTON BRIGGS: HUSQVARNA

TREVOR STEWART: YAMAHA

JOSH MOSIMAN: KTM

CJ BENARD: KTM

MAX LEWIS: KTM

SLADE VAROLA: KAWASAKI

DANE MORALES :KTM

COLE MARTINEZ: HONDA

SCOTTY VERHAEGHE: GASGAS

JERRY ROBIN: YAMAHA

RYDER PATRIDGE: YAMAHA

BROC TICKLE: KAWASAKI

CAMERON HORNER: HONDA

BRANDON SUSSMAN: YAMAHA

ROMAIN PAPE: GASGAS

MAX SANFORD: KAWASAKI

BRIAN MEDEIROS: SUZUKI

BRAYDEN LESSLER: KTM

GIACOMO REDONDI: GASGAS

JEREMY MCCOOL: KTM

DOMINIC DESIMONE: HONDA

BROCK BENNETT: KTM

List Pending: Additional RSVP’s and/or alternates to come!

(Revised) SCHEDULE FOR THURSDAY, MAY 16TH:

8:00am – Open practice for all riders

9:45am – Pro Only Practice

10:15am – Lineup for race. Verify transponders.

10:30am – Moto 1 – 30 minutes plus 1 lap

11:10am – Open Practice for all riders

11:45am – Pro Only practice

12:15pm – Lineup for race. Verify transponders

12:30pm – Moto 2 – 30 minutes plus 1 lap Cash and Trophy presentation after Moto 2

1:15pm – Open Practice for all riders

1:45pm – Pro Only practice

2:15pm to Dark – Open practice for all riders

*Times are subject to change

REQUIREMENTS TO RACE:

Must be a pro rider or have raced pro in the past

Must RSVP and be accepted by GHR to enter race

First 25 riders to RSVP will be selected by GHR initially (free practice on May 9th and 16th if selected)

Last 15 riders selected by GHR from late RSVPs

Must have transponder on bike to lineup to race

MORE DETAILS:

Ambulance and Flaggers on-site on May 16th for Stopwatch National

Track will be ripped and prepped just like a National race

All spectator fees go to support Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit

Pros can bring their starting grids if they like