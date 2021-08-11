STAR YAMAHA RE-SIGNS JEREMY MARTIN

Seth Rarick – Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing 250 Team Manager

“I am really excited that Jeremy is back on board for 2022. He’s proven that he’s a championship contender, and we know he brings us another shot at it in the future. It’s been a pleasure having him back on the team. His commitment to racing and winning is unparalleled. I’m excited about our chances next year.”

Jeremy Martin – Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing

“I’m really excited to be back with Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing for 2022. I haven’t had the year I was hoping for, so I’m very grateful to do what I love and have another opportunity to race my butt off for some championships next year. The team and I have had a lot of success together over the years, and we look to build on that.”