SRA GP MAY: MOSIMAN, RENSHAW, BRABEC, WARD BATTLE AT GLEN HELEN

The first day of May drew a big crowd of racers to Glen Helen for round five of SRA’s 2022 season. Despite a springtime cluster of conflicting off-road races, regulars filled the raceway for their monthly GP fix. SRA’s new format features a parade lap before each race, and that gives riders the opportunity to come in and get out for their own race, without sacrificing the entire day. It also keeps the line at sign-up short and allows riders a look at current track conditions.

If any rider is Mr. SRA, it’s Gordon Ward. Ward has been winning multiple classes with this club for over 20 years. Sunday, he was in back-to-back races, competing in the 50+ Expert and 40+ Expert classes. He won both. In race one he was on row one followed by the 60+ riders, the Women and the 70+ class. He was quickly in the lead followed by Bill Sauro and Craig McCall, who is still coming back from injury. Ward turned in lap times that were about 20 seconds faster than anyone else in the race around the 4.5-mile course. Sauro did his best to stay relevant and finished 1 minute ahead of McCall. Alison Bushnell had a very impressive race in the Women’s Expert class, starting from the second row and climbing all the way up to sixth overall.

Ward had a short turnaround before returning to the start line for his 40+ race, which was combined with the 30+ riders. Many of those riders are often active Pros and industry insiders. This month that included KTM Factory mechanic Ty Renshaw and former Dakar Champion Ricky Brabec. Ward led every lap of that race to the trustration of the younger riders. Renshaw managed to keep Ward in sight for a few laps while Brabec came up from a poor start. By the final laps, Brabec was able to match Renshaw’s pace, but was unable to close the gap.

In the Pro class, WORCS/NGPC 250 Champion Tallon LaFountaine was clearly the man to beat. He took the lead early and pulled away quickly. But Motocross Action Magazine’s Josh Mosiman warmed up to the course after a few laps and was able to at least match LaFountaine’s speed. Just past the halfway mark, Mosiman was gifted the lead when LaFountaine dropped out with a front brake failure. Jason Ramsey finished second, but was almost 2 minutes behind after 50 minutes of racing. The next SRA GP will be a little bit of a wait: June 26 at Glen Helen. For more info, go to https://sragp.com/

RESULTS, SRA GP, MAY 1, 2022

PRO 450: 1. Josh Mosiman 2. Jason Ramsey 3. Conrad Weiland 4. Broc Loftus

450CC EX: 1. Tyler Hansel, 2. Josh Fout 3. Levi Arnold 4. Oskar Kristjansson 5. Garrett Kenny

450CC AM: 1. Connor Styers 2. Ajay Hateley 3. Etai Naor 4. Jacob Peck 5. Omri Naor

450CC NOV: 1. Zach Hanna 2. Neal Parkenison 3. Jake Legge 4. Nick Gourlay 5. Anthony Ynfante

450CC BEG: 1. Julian Tudor 2. Ryan Vitelli 3. Logan Canright 4. Seth Habash (HON); 5. Wayne Christoffera

250CC EX: 1. Ryder Patridge 2. Andrew Jennings (HON); 3. Eric Brown

250CC AM: 1. Stephen Sundvold 2. Ian Burke 3. Aidan Benavidez (KTM); 4. Travis Longfellow 5. Tristen Macias

250CC NOV: 1. Vincent Munoz 2. Dylan Mcmaster 3. Thomas Seroka (YAM); 4. Michael St John (KTM); 5. Ryan Hall

250CC BEG: 1. Dylan Stewart 2. Jacob Munoz 3. Riley Hull 4. Jacob Escarrega 5. Manny Olidem

125CC EX: 1. Seth Nemec

125CC AM: 1. Jace Pistilli 2. Harlem Nelson

125CC NOV: 1. Fred Pinney 2. Jeff Leishman 3. Evan Benavidez (HUS); 4. Jax Turner 5. Trevor Strothers

125CC BEG: 1. Noah Holwick 2. Hunter Fitzgerald 3. Seth Christie 4. Travis Orr 5. Roberto Galindo

30+ EXP: 1. Tyler Renshaw (KTM); 2. Ricky Brabec 3. Matt Pehkoff (HON); 4. Josh Fout 5. Troy Woolley

30+ AM: 1. Eric Jones 2. Seth Barnes 3. Robert Thomas (KAW); 4. Kyle Prato (HON); 5. Cory Pedvin

30+ NOV: 1. Rob Angle 2. Zack Normandin 3. William Shue 4. Spencer Sanford 5. Braxton Ramer

30+ BEG: 1. Taylor Pringle 2. Marc Banville 3. Chris Sibley 4. Craig Duatre 5. Jerrett Bruemmer

40+ EX: 1. Gordon Ward (YAM); 2. Shawn Bushnell (HON); 3. Jason Klements (YAM); 4. David Faux 5. Jake Westall (KAW);

40+ AM: 1. Paul Nemec 2. Dennis Mcwilliams (YAM); 3. Adrian Spiker 4. Kirk Vasquez (HUS); 5. Joey Madden

40+ NOV: 1. Jason Lowther 2. Gabi Abayov 3. Matt Hart (KAW); 4. Ernie Sanchez 5. John Pratt (YAM);

40+ BEG: 1. Herald Matthew 2. Jeremy Ferganson 3. David Riley 4. Ryan Kiemele 5. David Doyle

50+ EX: 1. Gordon Ward (YAM); 2. Bill Sauro 3. Craig Mccall 4. Tim Clark 5. Marc Matson (HON);

50+ AM: 1. Mike Licitra 2. Don Hutchinson (KAW); 3. Sam Eckenrod (YAM); 4. Morgan Pierce 5. Chris Valdes

50+ NOV: 1. Tom Hendricks 2. Gabi Abayov 3. Joey Budro 4. Jeff Paul (HUS); 5. John Murray

50+ BEG: 1. Robert Testerman 2. Brent Leclerc (BET);

60+ EX: 2. Scott Kellar (KTM); 3. Marc Johnson 4. Kurt Sofka Jr 5. Steve Mazzei

60+ AM: 1. Pete Vetrano (HUS); 2. John Lupear (HON); 3. Eddie Hall 4. Darrell Sedig 5. Andy Digby

60+ NOV: 1. Jeff Minderhout 2. Brian Underdahl 3. Chris Vaughn (GG); 4. Ted Pedvin

70+: 1. Bill Maxim 2. Larry Owens (GG);

WOMEN EX: 1. Alison Bushnell 2. Taylor Herald (KTM); 3. Serenity Kiemele

WOMEN AM: 1. Mackenzie Smith

WOMEN NOV: 1. Gabriella Sanchez

WOMEN BEG: 1. Adrianne Spiker 2. Bella Jackson

SUP MINI EX: 1. Patrick Nguon

SUP MINI AM: 1. Denver Ethridge

SUP MINI BEG: 1. Daniel Munoz (2) 2. Ryan Vollmar 3. Tyeler Orr

85CC EX: 1. Jack Aaron

85CC AM: 1. Jaxson Patridge 2. Justin Nguon

85CC NOV: 1. Ryder Demichele 2. Bobby Hall 3. Jacob Tilley 4. Trevor Strothers 5. Michael Trinidad

85CC BEG: 1. Adrian Martinez 2. Eli Hicks 3. Jet Bushnell 4. Roberto Galindo 5. Stanley Cook

65CC NOV: 1. Blake Hall 2. Memphis Arredondo 3. Dylan Pedersen

65CC BEG: 1. Jerrett Bruemmer Jr 2. Blake Keelan (YAM); 3. Timmy Hickerson 4. Brodie Ford 5. Cj Clements

50CC: 1. Porter Arrendondo