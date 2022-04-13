SRA AT CAHUILLA CREEK: ROUND 4

SRA’s fourth race of the 2022 season presented riders with a big change of scenery. The whole organization hit the road to bring grand prix racing to Cahuilla Creek MX on the Cahuilla Indian Reservation. The club’s usual roost is still Glen Helen Raceway, as it has been for many years, but SRA has a long history of racing all over Southern California. This month was an especially busy one for Glen Helen, with too many events crammed into too few weekends, so Rich and the crew decided that it was a perfect time for a change of pace. The course itself consisted of the Cahuilla Vet track connected to miles of two-track through the back sections of the facility. Virtually none of the main track was used aside from the start line.

The first race of the day was the combined 30+ and 40+ classes. Josh Fout was the first man off the line, which made a right-hand turn instead of the usual left, before connecting to the Vet track. Josh held on to the lead in the 30+ Expert class for almost half of the 45-minute race before giving it up to Jason Jeffery. Before it was over, Dane Rose would also sneak by to claim second in the class. One of the best rides in that race was turned in by Kyle Prado, who started on the third wave with all the other 30+ Amateurs and eventually climbed up to fourth overall.

Bill Sauro dominated the 50+ Exert class. Photo by Logan Stupin.

Each race is preceded by a sight lap. Race two was a mashup of 50+, 60+, 70+ and Women, which makes it one of the biggest races of the day. Brian Calhoun got the holeshot, but before long, Tim Clark, Giovanni Spinali and Bill Sauro got in front. In the end, Sauro broke away and finished with a lead of over 2 minutes. The second wave of 60+ Experts presented a race-long battle between Mark Barnes and Darren Lowrey. Late in the race, Barnes dropped his KTM 350 and allowed Lowrey to get away and take the win.

The fastest race of the day was the combined Pro and Expert classes. Even though there are several classes on the track at once, there’s always a battle for overall bragging rights. This time around, the top four places were all winners of their respective classes. Clayton Roberts won the 250 Pro class and was first overall ahead of Hayden Hintz (450 Pro), Josh Fout (450 Expert) and Rusty Brueske (250 Expert). For full SRA GP results, click here. To see if Rev’d Productions has a photo of you from this race or a past one, click here.

SRA will return to its usual hang out at Glen Helen for the next scheduled GP on May 1, 2022.