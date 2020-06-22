SPECBOLT KAWASAKI KX450 BUILD: PROJECT BIKE SPOTLIGHT

Our Specbolt 2018 Kawasaki KX450 build is front and center on this week’s Project Bike Spotlight. Check out the individual videos on 2019 450cc four stroke machines from Honda, Husqvarna, Kawasaki, KTM, Suzuki and Yamaha in Thumper Theater. Don’t miss the exclusive link to one sweet Honda CRF450R build at the bottom of this post.

We wanted a completely different look for our Specbolt Kawasaki KX450 build. We installed an Acerbis all black plastics kit, Backyard Designs matte graphics, SDG seat cover and green accent pieces throughout. Major suspension upgrades were made by Race Tech that included Gold Valves and a Spring Fork conversion.

Bolt-On upgrades galore! P3 Carbon skid plate, Boyesen Supercooler, Rekluse Torque Drive kit, Ride Engineering performance link, CV4 Hoses, IMS Pegs and a Titanium Pro Circuit Exhaust.

The P3 Carbon tank cover gives the bike a cool look and cost a fraction of what a real carbon fiber tank.

IMS Core MX pegs have an aggressive tooth design and are wider than the stock units.

The Pro Circuit Ti6 exhaust, Rekluse Torque Drive clutch pack, stage 2 Hot Cams and higher compression piston improve performance but with a smooth delivery.

Ride Engineering 21.5mm clamps allowed us to run larger diameter Tag handlebar, provided quicker turning and gave the bike a cool look.

Internally we installed stage 2 Hot Cams, high compression piston, and a Rekluse Torque Drive clutch pack for a little added performance without going overboard.

Our KX450 is adorn with Specbolt Nickel Wurks hardware throughout. The matte finish of the Backyard Designs custom graphics match perfectly with the custom SDG seat cover.

4-STROKE HARDWARE

SPECBOLT NICKEL WÜRKS FASTENER KITS

Nickel Würks complete fastener kits from Specbolt are designed to offer that factory look at a fraction of the cost. Assemble specifically for each manufacture the kits come separated and in its own plastic carrying case. Contact: www.specbolt.com

RACE TECH SPRING CONVERSION SYSTEM

Race Tech Spring Conversion System(SCS) transformS air fork into a Single Function Fork (SFF). This coil spring style fork comes stock on current KX250F models. The Race tech conversion kit is designed to work on Showa, KYB, and WP air fork systems currently on the market.

Contact: www.racetech.com

