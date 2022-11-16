SLR HONDA 7X TRIBUTE CR250: 2-STROKE TUESDAY

Mark Samuels and the SLR Honda Off-Road race team are at it again! This time on 2-Stroke Tuesday we give you a look at their latest project, a Honda CR250 two-stroke tribute to the Baja 1000 7X machine. The rumor mill says that Samuels will be racing this bike at the 2022 SCORE Baja 1000. We don’t think those rumors are true but would be really cool to see it happen. The video below is over three minutes of Samuels ripping in the desert that just about any off-road rider and 2-Stroke lover will enjoy.

This machine was built with cooperation from SLR team sponsors Pro Circuit, Dunlop, Monster Energy, DID, Dirt Tricks Sprockets, Split Designs, Fly Racing, Skechers, ODI, BRP, Acerbis, Maxima Oils, IMS Products, VP Racing and Lava Propane.