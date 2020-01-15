SLR HONDA 2020 TEAM ANNOUNCED: STEWART SIGNS

Stewart recently wrapped up his second straight NGPC crown in 2019 on JCR Honda and is ready to return and defend his title with the SLR Honda team this season aboard the CRF450RX. This 22-year old is arguably the one to watch out for as he dominated last year’s NGPC series and continues to rack up his victories at each race.

Martinez, a former supercross racer, will also join the team as a pro class rider. With a strong finish on the podium at the last round of the 2019 NGPC series, he is determined to prove his talent in off-road racing this season. Martinez is ready to take on the NGPC and WORCS series races this year.