SKYLER HOWES WINS THE 2022 RALLYE DU MAROC

 

Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Skyler Howes has stormed to second place on the fifth and final stage of the 2022 Rallye du Maroc to secure his first ever FIM World Rally-Raid Championship win. The American completed five  days of rally racing in the Moroccan desert to ultimately finish just over seven minutes ahead of second-placed Luciano Benavides.

Howes’ victory marks the 30-year-old’s first world championship race win and now with his confidence high, Skyler  will shift his attention to the Sonora Rally in Mexico later this month.

Skyler Howes: “We’re at the finish of the Morocco Rally and I finished first, which is super cool! The final stage was quite technical actually, it wasn’t a walk in the park. The navigation was tricky, and I did a couple of circles out there which slowed me down a little bit. I was still able to finish second on the stage, which was enough to win the overall, and I have to admit it’s the coolest thing of my whole life! Honestly, I’m over the moon. It’s a dream come true to take the win here in Morocco, and the plan is to carry this momentum on to the Dakar Rally.”

2022 Rallye du Maroc – Stage 5 Provisional Classification

1. Adrien Van Beveren (Honda) 1:37:30
2. Skyler Howes (Husqvarna) 1:37:36
3. Luciano Benavides (Husqvarna) 1:37:47
4. Pablo Quintanilla (Honda) 1:39:00
5. Ignacio Cornejo (Honda) 1:40:05
6. Ross Branch (Hero) 1:41:14

2022 Rallye du Maroc – Provisional Overall Classification (after final stage)

1. Skyler Howes (Husqvarna) 16:30:29
2. Luciano Benavides (Husqvarna) 16:37:42
3. Ricky Brabec (Honda) 16:41:17
4. Adrien Van Beveren (Honda) 16:42:36
5. Sam Sunderland (GASGAS) 16:45:20
6. Kevin Benavides (KTM) 16:50:40

