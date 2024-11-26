Sidi X Power SC Boots – $50 OFF

Designed with precision and practicality, the Sidi X Power SC Boot sets a new standard in off-road footwear. As the lightest boot in its class, it combines advanced protection with exceptional comfort, making it a go-to choice for riders who value performance and durability. Engineered with Italian craftsmanship, this boot is built to handle the challenges of rugged trails while offering unmatched fit and flexibility.

Key Features:

Class-Leading Lightness: Each size 9 boot weighs just 3.6 lbs., reducing fatigue on long rides.

Each size 9 boot weighs just 3.6 lbs., reducing fatigue on long rides. Technomicro® Microfiber Construction: Lighter, more durable, and water-resistant compared to leather.

Lighter, more durable, and water-resistant compared to leather. Widest Fit Option: Offers the most accommodating fit in the Sidi boot lineup.

Offers the most accommodating fit in the Sidi boot lineup. Enhanced Flexibility: Pivot points on the lateral and medial sides ensure smooth, controlled movement.

Pivot points on the lateral and medial sides ensure smooth, controlled movement. Integrated Protection: Built-in hyperextension and hyperflexion safeguards for added safety.

Built-in hyperextension and hyperflexion safeguards for added safety. Customizable Fit: Replaceable “Easy Action” cam lock buckles with adjustable locking straps.

Replaceable “Easy Action” cam lock buckles with adjustable locking straps. MATERIIS Sole: Developed with professional riders, delivering superior grip and durability.

Experience the confidence of wearing a boot that balances strength and agility with every ride. Get the Sidi X Power SC Boot now and save $50 for a limited time!

Retail: $349.99

Black Friday Sale: $399.99

$50 OFF

Get them here: moto.sidisport.us