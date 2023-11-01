SHOEI PERSONAL FITTING SYSTEM EXPLAINED : THE DIRT BIKE CREW GET SIZED UP

SHOEI has developed a way to find the best fit for any rider. This is a customization tool they are now using to help the motocross community that owns a Shoei helmet. The custom fitment can take anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour depending on the rider. We were surprised by the differences from an out of the box helmet to our custom fit one! We highly suggest trying this out and finding a dealer that provides the Personal Fitting System “PFS” service. Head over to the Shoei or Helmet House website now to find out where to get this done!