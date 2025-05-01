SHERCO REVEALS 2026 FOUR-STROKE LINE

Sherco has revealed half of its enduro line up for 2026. Four four-strokes have been shown: the 250 SEF, 300 SEF, 450 SEF and 500 SEF. This might mean there are significant changes in store for the remaining models, all of which are two-strokes. The official press prelease follows:

New 2026 Sherco 4-Stroke Enduro Range

Sherco is pleased to announce the arrival of its brand-new 2026 4-stroke Enduro range—an evolution of our iconic models, designed to deliver enhanced performance and even more riding enjoyment.

The SHERCO SEF range is made for all those who love spending time on their bike, whether it’s for a Sunday ride, tackling challenging trails, or competing in races. These bikes have proven their ability to adapt to all enduro conditions, offering every rider outstanding reliability, confidence, and performance.

What’s new in the 2026 4-Stroke Enduro range:

• New 2026 graphics kit

• Blue plastics kit

• New Galfer rear brake disc: optimized braking and weight reduction

• New Nilos seal at the bottom of the steering column: reduced friction, improved sealing, and better mud protection

• 300 SEF: SPES header and Akrapovic silencer

Discover the 2026 4-Stroke Range

For more information, contact your nearest Sherco dealer!

DATA SHEET: 2026 SHERCO 250 SEF, 300 SEF, 450 SEF, 500 SEF

Motor: 4-stroke DOHC, 4-valve SHERCO technology

Displacement:

250 SEF–248,43cc

300 SEF–303,68cc

450 SEF–449,40cc

500 SEF–478,22cc

Bore and stroke

250 SEF–78 x 52,20 mm

300 SEF–84 x 54,80 mm

450 SEF–95 x 63,40mm

500 SEF–98 x 63,40 mm

Fuel supply: Synerject electronic injection

Cooling: Liquid cooling with forced circulation

Starting: Electric starter

Battery: BS Battery 12V 140A Lithium

Exhaust: Akrapovič exhaust system

300SEF only–SPES header and Akrapovic silencer

Transmission: 6-speed transmission –gear drive primary and chain drive secondary

Clutch: Hydraulic, multi-discin oilbath

Ignition: 220 W Alternator

Chassis: Semi-perimetric high-strength-chrome-molybdenum steel

Fuel tank: 2.6 Gallon, 9,8 Liter

Brakes: Brembo

Front suspension: Closed cartridge KYB fork; 48 mm Ø fork legs -300 mm stroke

Rear suspension: KYB shock absorber; 18 mm Ø -330 mm stroke

Front wheel: 1.60 x 21’’ black anodized Excel rim, Michelin EnduroMedium tire

Rear wheel: 2.15 x 18’’ black anodized Excel rim, Michelin EnduroMedium tire

Wheelbase: 1480 mm – 1490 mm

Ground clearance: 355 mm

Saddle height: 950 mm