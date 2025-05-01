SHERCO REVEALS 2026 FOUR-STROKE LINE

Sherco has revealed half of its enduro line up for 2026. Four four-strokes have been shown: the 250 SEF, 300 SEF, 450 SEF and 500 SEF. This might mean there are significant changes in store for the remaining models, all of which are two-strokes. The official press prelease follows:
New 2026 Sherco 4-Stroke Enduro Range
Sherco is pleased to announce the arrival of its brand-new 2026 4-stroke Enduro range—an evolution of our iconic models, designed to deliver enhanced performance and even more riding enjoyment.
The SHERCO SEF range is made for all those who love spending time on their bike, whether it’s for a Sunday ride, tackling challenging trails, or competing in races. These bikes have proven their ability to adapt to all enduro conditions, offering every rider outstanding reliability, confidence, and performance.
What’s new in the 2026 4-Stroke Enduro range:
• New 2026 graphics kit
• Blue plastics kit
• New Galfer rear brake disc: optimized braking and weight reduction
• New Nilos seal at the bottom of the steering column: reduced friction, improved sealing, and better mud protection
• 300 SEF: SPES header and Akrapovic silencer
Discover the 2026 4-Stroke Range
For more information, contact your nearest Sherco dealer!
DATA SHEET: 2026 SHERCO 250 SEF, 300 SEF, 450 SEF, 500 SEF
Motor: 4-stroke DOHC, 4-valve SHERCO technology
Displacement:
250 SEF–248,43cc
300 SEF–303,68cc
450 SEF–449,40cc
500 SEF–478,22cc
Bore and stroke
250 SEF–78 x 52,20 mm
300 SEF–84 x 54,80 mm
450 SEF–95 x 63,40mm
500 SEF–98 x 63,40 mm
Fuel supply: Synerject electronic injection
Cooling: Liquid cooling with forced circulation
Starting: Electric starter
Battery: BS Battery 12V 140A Lithium
Exhaust: Akrapovič exhaust system
300SEF only–SPES header and Akrapovic silencer
Transmission: 6-speed transmission –gear drive primary and chain drive secondary
Clutch: Hydraulic, multi-discin oilbath
Ignition: 220 W Alternator
Chassis: Semi-perimetric high-strength-chrome-molybdenum steel
Fuel tank: 2.6 Gallon, 9,8 Liter
Brakes: Brembo
Front suspension: Closed cartridge KYB fork; 48 mm Ø fork legs -300 mm stroke
Rear suspension: KYB shock absorber; 18 mm Ø -330 mm stroke
Front wheel: 1.60 x 21’’ black anodized Excel rim, Michelin EnduroMedium tire
Rear wheel: 2.15 x 18’’ black anodized Excel rim, Michelin EnduroMedium tire
Wheelbase: 1480 mm – 1490 mm
Ground clearance: 355 mm
Saddle height: 950 mm
