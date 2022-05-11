SHERCO ANNOUNCES 2023 MODELS

Sherco has shown its 2023 off-road line, which includes both four-stroke and two-strokes. The four-strokes include the 250SEF, 300SEF, 450SEF and 500SEF. The two-strokes include the SE125SE, 250SE and 300SE. The official press release straight from France appears below.

NEW 2023 GRAPHICS

The new graphics kit is made with InMold technology The graphics are injected directly into the plastic mold. This makes them very durable and more resistant to abrasion.

The new graphics kit is made with InMold technology The graphics are injected directly into the plastic mold. This makes them very durable and more resistant to abrasion. SEAT COVER

The gray SELLE DALLA VALLE saddle cover brings the “Factory” touch to the bike which provides increased strength and slip resistance properties resulting in increased performance.

The gray SELLE DALLA VALLE saddle cover brings the “Factory” touch to the bike which provides increased strength and slip resistance properties resulting in increased performance. NEKEN handlebar foam pad is standard equipment.

handlebar foam pad is standard equipment. COOLANT TANK

The expansion tank is fitted as standard on our models. The motorcycle is truly ready to ride, without the need to add any options.

The expansion tank is fitted as standard on our models. The motorcycle is truly ready to ride, without the need to add any options. STANDARD FAN

The cooling fan is fitted as standard on our models. The motorcycle is truly ready to ride, without the need to add any options.

The cooling fan is fitted as standard on our models. The motorcycle is truly ready to ride, without the need to add any options. AKRAPOVIC EXHAUST (450/500)

Significant weight reduction & increased performance.

Significant weight reduction & increased performance. AKRAPOVIC EXHAUST TITANIUM (250/300)

Significant weight reduction & increased performance.

Significant weight reduction & increased performance. GALFER front brake discs. BREMBO-GALFER ultra efficient set. Provides excellent feel, modulation and braking power.

front brake discs. BREMBO-GALFER ultra efficient set. Provides excellent feel, modulation and braking power. ENGINE GUARD

Top quality AXP 6mm HDPE engine guard. Protection for the engine and engine

components as well as lower parts of the frame. This makes the bike really ready to roll right out of the dealership.

Top quality AXP 6mm HDPE engine guard. Protection for the engine and engine components as well as lower parts of the frame. This makes the bike really ready to roll right out of the dealership. KYB SUSPENSION

KYB adjustable shock and fork provide a perfect compromise between performance and

Comfort. KYB suspension is recognized as being the best available in today’s market. The fork is a closed cartridge design.

SHERCO 125SE

FOR WHICH RIDER?

Are you looking for a light, easy, fun motorcycle with strong performance? Equally at home on single tracks as well as on more challenging courses, the SHERCO 125 SE is the perfect partner to help you to perform and progress in your riding skill while providing you with maximum pleasure. Intended for both thrill seekers and experienced riders, the 125 SHERCO

is light, compact, powerful, and torquey.

SHERCO 250/300SE

FOR WHICH RIDER ?

For 2-stroke lovers, who want unconditional pleasure and power and the explosive throttle response that only a 2-stroke can give you. Extreme racing enthusiasts, occasional endurance riders or those who are searching for performance. These engines are made for you. The block of the 250 and 300 2 stroke motor was designed with the objective of bringing pure pleasure back to the heart of our range. An easy-to-maintain engine that works in all conditions, from

the sea To the mountains, in the mud, the sand or in rocky conditions.

SHERCO 250/350SEF

FOR WHICH RIDER ?

We know that some riders are looking for different sensations, for compromise, and versatility. They want a motorcycle that is easy to ride everywhere, one on which any rider can adapt and be able to excel in their riding experience. The key words characterizing the 250 and 300 SEF are rideability, lightness, maneuverability, and performance. Whether you’re looking to beat lap times in specials, or to ride for pleasure, especially on any type of terrain or even for riding long

Distances, the 250 and 300 SEF will always be the best possible choice.

SHERCO 450/500SEF

FOR WHICH RIDER ?

These bikes are for the riders who dream of wide-open spaces, deep sand or streamed stages who look forward to the weekend to fully experience their sense of freedom. For that, there is nothing better than a motorcycle that will bring you the feelings of power, speed, and stability.