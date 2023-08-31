SHERCO 500 DUAL-SPORT: FIRST RIDE

We went to San Antonio Texas for the 2024 Sherco dealers meeting. When we got here, the Sherco guys had a surprise: a brand new 500cc Dual-Sport! It’s freshly approved by the DOT, EPA and CARB and it is legal in all 50 states. This is a shocker because we know that the U.S. homologation process is long and expensive, and Sherco did a good job of keeping it all a secret. What it means is that Sherco now joins KTM, Husqvarna, Beta and Honda as one of the very few manufacturers who has made the commitment to make a legitimate dirt bike that is 100 percent legal. Check out our first ride, where we got Cody Webb on the bike to do some pretty amazing things.