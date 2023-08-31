SHERCO 500 DUAL-SPORT: FIRST RIDE

We went to San Antonio Texas for the 2024 Sherco dealers meeting. When we got here, the Sherco guys had a surprise: a brand new 500cc Dual-Sport! It’s freshly approved by the DOT, EPA and CARB and it is legal in all 50 states. This is a shocker because we know that the U.S. homologation process is long and expensive, and Sherco did a good job of keeping it all a secret. What it means is that Sherco now joins KTM, Husqvarna, Beta and Honda as one of the very few manufacturers who has made the commitment to make a legitimate dirt bike that is 100 percent legal. Check out our first ride, where we got Cody Webb on the bike to do some pretty amazing things.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

edit