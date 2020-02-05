SHANE MCELRATH: RAW VIDEO

This weekend’s San Diego Supercross will provide the 250 West class with its last results for a while as the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross season heads east for Tampa. On Feb 15, the east-coast 250 riders will line up for the first race of their season at Raymond James Stadium, where Shane McElrath will be riding for the Monster Energy Star Yamaha team. Travis Fant was with him earlier in the week at the Yamaha test track in Corona, California, where Shane was struttin’ his stuff. For full results from the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross season, click here.