SET-UP CHOICES: MR. KNOW-IT-ALL

Dear Mr. Know-It-All,

I am an aging rider that is primarily riding off-road now on my 2004 YZ250 two-smoker. I had my suspension set up for motocross from Pro Circuit in my younger, more energetic days. I absolutely love the suspension, especially when I am on the gas through the rough stuff; it’s amazing. Now that I am old and slow and find myself ridding for six to eight hours in the mountains versus an hour or two at the track, it’s hard to pin it for that long without dying. So, I find myself getting beat up by all the small stuff, yet I still love it when I actually do get on the gas and don’t want to change to off-road suspension, as I have not liked it and changed the valving back to moto. I am going to be changing my fork seals and am wondering if I switch to a lighter viscosity oil (PC-01 currently, I think) or put less oil in, would that soften up the initial stroke to beat me up less at moderate throttle openings, or should I just play with the clickers for that and leave the fluid type/levels where Pro Circuit recommends? Any advice to smooth my ride on these long days would be greatly appreciated.

“Crash”

The bottom line, my friend, is that setting up your suspension for a focused task and then asking it to take on a totally different challenge will always result in compromise. Younger, more aggressive riders will always prefer stiffer suspension, be it moto, desert or enduro. Why? Because they do not want a wallowing machine that’s too soft to absorb blows at speed. Their fitness and youth allow them to tough it out. Riders who are nearing senior citizen discounts at McDonald’s still know how to twist it, but they do this at lower speeds and for a shorter duration. I talked to Rodney Smith about this. He said that back when he was winning GNCC events, he ran full motocross-spec suspension because he could deal with the lack of plushness but never wanted his machine too soft when he was attacking. Today, Rodney runs an off-road (plusher) setting simply because he’s out to enjoy the ride, and this lets him put in longer trail days.

So, if most of your riding is off-road, I would valve my machine to be plush but stiff enough to stay up in the stroke. This keeps the machine planted, allows you to attack with some modicum of confidence, but will still rake aside some of the hack that beats you up on the trail. Most of the high-end suspension shops can valve it to have a broad range of compression adjustability, so when you hit the moto track, dialing in some additional compression will let you bump and jump.