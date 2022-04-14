SEER COVID CRUSHER HARD ENDURO

By Larry Mayo

 

DRT Racing’s Ryder LeBlond took his Husqvarna to victory at the tough and technical SEER Covid Crusher Hard Enduro.

 

Husqvarna mounted Ryder LeBlond battled with Quinn Wentzel for the first two hours of the SEER Covid Crusher Hard Enduro held at Hollytree Off-Road Park in North Alabama. The 6-mile course was spiked with gnarly sections and was well lubricated from rain earlier in the week. Over 150 racers, traveling from 22 states participated in SEER’s third year of the Hard Enduro event. A dead engine start led the racers into a 4-hour race which tested the riders technical abilities and endurance. In the Pro ranks Ryder LeBlond took the win, Nick Fahringer was second and Quinn Wentzel ended up third.

 

Sherco rider Nick Fahringer navigates a technical rocky section. He finished 7-minutes behind LeBlond.

 

Rieju’s Quinn Wentzel held the lead for 2-laps before bending shifter around his footpeg. This was followed by a broken chain, him pushing his bike back to the pits out of a creek, getting help to slap on another chain which let Fahringer move into second. He battled with Nick, but was out of body fuel and ended up third.

 

The nice slippery waterfall proved to be a challenge for all of the racers.

 

Patrick Morrison keeps his Husky upright in one of the creeks at the SER Covid Crusher.

 

Stair steps up the rocky creeks provided constant challenges to the riders.

 

Dustin Gibson showing great form with his dad watching in the background!

 

At times the Buddy System was a critical factor in conquering the obstacles.

 

Jarret Mohn navigates down one of the many well lubricated creeks at the Covid Crusher.

 

Giddy up! Now that’s a skid plate!

 

Quinnn Wentzel, Ryder LeBlond and Nick Fahringer on the podium

 

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Follow Us @dirtbikemag

ENTER NOW