By Larry Mayo

Husqvarna mounted Ryder LeBlond battled with Quinn Wentzel for the first two hours of the SEER Covid Crusher Hard Enduro held at Hollytree Off-Road Park in North Alabama. The 6-mile course was spiked with gnarly sections and was well lubricated from rain earlier in the week. Over 150 racers, traveling from 22 states participated in SEER’s third year of the Hard Enduro event. A dead engine start led the racers into a 4-hour race which tested the riders technical abilities and endurance. In the Pro ranks Ryder LeBlond took the win, Nick Fahringer was second and Quinn Wentzel ended up third.