Sprint Enduro World Championship
Trail Pros, the promoters of the US Sprint Enduro Series and the Sprint Cross Country Series recently announced the dates for the second Annual Sprint Enduro World Championship, which will take place over Labor Day Weekend, September 2nd, 3rd and 4th, 2023, on the West Virginia/Pennsylvania State Line at High Voltage Raceway in Dilliner, Pennsylvania. Sprint Enduro racing is the fastest-growing form of dirt bike racing worldwide and one of the most assessable of all off-road events for spectators.
Entries are open to all riders, including adult and youth riders. The event will feature some of the most phenomenal woods and grass track sections this year, leading to a weekend of intense race action.
In addition to the three-day sprint championship, the event will serve as a training camp for this year’s ISDE Team, which will compete in the 2023 International Six Day Enduro in San Juan, Argentina, on November 6-11. In addition to the camp, an introduction to the ISDE will be conducted for all riders by US ISDE Team Manager Antti Kallonen, along with a tire-changing competition sponsored by Rabaconda.
For the younger riders, a Stacyc and Strider Exhibition race will be held on Saturday and Sunday. Riders will also have a chance to meet and talk to this year’s ISDE Team!
Participants so far include:
Zach Osbourne – AmPro Yamaha
Layne Michael – FXR GasGas
Josh Toth – Enduro Engineering GasGas
Jack Edmondson (Former World Enduro Champion and 3x British Sprint Champion from the UK) – Rocky Mountain Tely Energy KTM *Pro2
Jay Baxendale (UK) – Rieju Racing *Pro-Am
Rachel Archer (NZ) – AmPro Yamaha
Cole Forbes – KTM *Pro-Am
Jason Tino – Magna1 Husqvarna *Pro-Am
USA ISDE TEAM
Taylor Robert – FMF/KTM Factory Racing
Johnny Girroir – FMF/KTM Factory Racing
Dante Oliveira – FMF/KTM Factory Racing
Cole Martinez – SLR Honda
Mateo Oliveira – FMF/KTM Factory Racing
Kai Aiello – 3Bros Hatch Husqvarna
Grant Davis – Trail Jesters Racing KTM
Korie Steede – Trail Jesters Racing KTM
Rachel Gutish – Over and Out GasGas
Brandy Richards – FXR KTM
For more information on US Sprint Enduro racing, check these links:
