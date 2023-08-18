Sprint Enduro World Championship

Trail Pros, the promoters of the US Sprint Enduro Series and the Sprint Cross Country Series recently announced the dates for the second Annual Sprint Enduro World Championship, which will take place over Labor Day Weekend, September 2nd, 3rd and 4th, 2023, on the West Virginia/Pennsylvania State Line at High Voltage Raceway in Dilliner, Pennsylvania. Sprint Enduro racing is the fastest-growing form of dirt bike racing worldwide and one of the most assessable of all off-road events for spectators.

Entries are open to all riders, including adult and youth riders. The event will feature some of the most phenomenal woods and grass track sections this year, leading to a weekend of intense race action.

In addition to the three-day sprint championship, the event will serve as a training camp for this year’s ISDE Team, which will compete in the 2023 International Six Day Enduro in San Juan, Argentina, on November 6-11. In addition to the camp, an introduction to the ISDE will be conducted for all riders by US ISDE Team Manager Antti Kallonen, along with a tire-changing competition sponsored by Rabaconda.

For the younger riders, a Stacyc and Strider Exhibition race will be held on Saturday and Sunday. Riders will also have a chance to meet and talk to this year’s ISDE Team!

Participants so far include:

Zach Osbourne – AmPro Yamaha

Layne Michael – FXR GasGas

Josh Toth – Enduro Engineering GasGas

Jack Edmondson (Former World Enduro Champion and 3x British Sprint Champion from the UK) – Rocky Mountain Tely Energy KTM *Pro2

Jay Baxendale (UK) – Rieju Racing *Pro-Am

Rachel Archer (NZ) – AmPro Yamaha

Cole Forbes – KTM *Pro-Am

Jason Tino – Magna1 Husqvarna *Pro-Am

USA ISDE TEAM

Taylor Robert – FMF/KTM Factory Racing

Johnny Girroir – FMF/KTM Factory Racing

Dante Oliveira – FMF/KTM Factory Racing

Cole Martinez – SLR Honda

Mateo Oliveira – FMF/KTM Factory Racing

Kai Aiello – 3Bros Hatch Husqvarna

Grant Davis – Trail Jesters Racing KTM

Korie Steede – Trail Jesters Racing KTM

Rachel Gutish – Over and Out GasGas

Brandy Richards – FXR KTM

For more information on US Sprint Enduro racing, check these links:

For more information on US Sprint Enduro racing, check these links:

TRAIL PROS

US SPRINT ENDURO

SPRINT CROSS COUNTRY SERIES

SPRINT ENDURO WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP