SCHOLARSHIP RACING AT LORETTA LYNN’S

With the support of the AMA and MX Sports, 1st-10th place winners from ten classes at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Championship July 28 -August 3, 2024 can earn funds toward educational expenses. This includes tuition for any private K-12 school, vocational, or college tuition.

Funds from generous donations within our industry are transferred into individual 529 education plans.

Scholarship Race Classes

Micro 2 (4-6) Limited, Micro 3 (7-8), 65cc 7-9, 85cc 10-12 mod, Girls,

Schoolboy 1, Schoolboy 2, College, 250 B Mod, 450 B Mod

Payouts

1st – $350, 2nd – $300, 3rd – $250, 4th – $200, 5th – $150

6th-10th – $100

1st place podium checks will be held high at the final moto thanks to Yamaha Blu Cru, MX Sports, 6D Helmets, Pro Circuit, Canvas and On Track School.

We would like to thank our sponsors who helped make this event possible and look forward to earning more community support for our student athletes.