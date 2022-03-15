SAVE THAT PIPE! MR. KNOW-IT-ALL

HITTING THE PIPE

Dear Mr. Know-It-All,

I’m an off-road guy and ride a Husky smoker. It’s a little weathered but hauls my carcass through the woods just fine. On a recent ride, it started running poorly, and when I finally stopped, I noticed a slight issue with the exhaust pipe. I must have caught it on a stump, because the header was smashed and wrapped around the frame. My question is, are there any companies out there that can fix this? I’m guessing a big fat no, so my next question is, what can I do to protect the pipe? Thanks for all!

Hooska Harvey

via [email protected]

You can try MX Pipe Repair at https://mtnmotoco.com. They can work some magic, though to be honest yours appears to be cooked. There are companies that make substantial guards for the header, and in many parts of the world they are quite popular with two-stroke off-roaders. Slavens Racing (slavensracing.com) offers the Emperor Racing pipe guard skid plate, and it’s a burly guard made from 3/16-inch aluminum and is Tig-welded. It sells for just under $400. For those who do not want to bolt on this much armor, Slavens suggests running a cylinder saver on your KTM or Husqvarna. When the header takes a dramatic hit, it can slam back towards the engine and break the cylinder. These cylinder guards keep that from happening.