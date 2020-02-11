San Diego Supercross Post Race Gallery

Round 6 of the AMA Supercross season was held in the downtown back drop of San Diego,California. Last year the riders were conflicted with a crazy rainstorm that swept across the stadium right before the gate drop. For 2020 they lucked out with blue skies and perfect conditions. In the 250 class Dylan Ferrandis was able capture another win by passing Austin Forkner in the main event. Adam Cianciarulo got the holeshot in the 450 class and lead the majority of the laps. Cooper Webb inched his was closer to Adam until making a pass on him late in the race and clinched his first win of 2020 for KTM. Cooper has slowly been been gaining momentum each round and now sits within 9 points of having the red plate. This season is far from over and we’re sure to see more good racing next weekend in Tampa. Here are some images we captured in San Diego on race day.