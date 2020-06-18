SUPERCROSS, ROUND 16: THE CHAMPIONSHIP WILL GO TO THE FINAL ROUND!

Is Wednesday Webb Day? So far it has been as the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross season continues its stand in Salt Lake City. Cooper Webb has now won all three Wednesday rounds, keeping his title hopes alive as the riders go to the final on Sunday. This was despite an amazing ride from Eli Tomac, who clearly wasn’t playing it safe. He came from dead last all the way to second in what might be one of the greatest rides of his career. For more coverage of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross season, click here.

HEAT ONE

Dean Wilson had a fantastic ride to take heat one over a hard-charging Eli Tomac. Martin Davalos and Zach Osborne were the early leaders while Tomac had to come through the pack. Osborne started making mistakes and losing time in the later laps, eventually giving up the lead to Deano. Tomac followed Wilson past Osborne and then came oh so close to taking the lead. Wilson held on with Tomac, and Aaron Plessinger following.

1 Dean Wilson

2 Eli Tomac

3 Aaron Plessinger

4 Martin Davalos

5 Malcolm Stewart

6 Zach Osborne

7 Broc Tickle

8 Tyler Bowers

9 Alex Ray

10 Fredrik Noren

11 Adam Enticknap

12 Cade Clason

13 Joshua Cartwright

14 Carter Stephenson

15 Deven Raper

16 Tevin Tapia

17 Alexander Nagy

18 Cheyenne Harmon

19 Josh Greco

20 Carlen Gardner

HEAT TWO

Cooper Webb and Jason Anderson led the pack into the first turn, then it was Kenny Roczen up front for just a moment. Roczen then got bumped around in the second turn and sunk his front wheel into a muddy section. He dropped out of the top 10, while Anderson took the lead. Cooper Webb, Justin Hill and Blake Baggett followed as Anderson opened up a small lead. As those riders shuffled around, Roczen picked off rider after rider. By the end of the race, he climbed up to sixth. On the final lap, the battle for the final transfer spot was between Vince Friese and Chad Reed. In the end, it was Reed who would have to go to the LCQ.

1 Jason Anderson

2 Cooper Webb

3 Blake Baggett

4 Justin Barcia

5 Justin Hill

6 Benny Bloss

7 Ken Roczen

8 Justin Brayton

9 Vince Friese

10 Chad Reed

11 Kyle Chisholm

12 Kyle Cunningham

13 Nick Schmidt

14 Ryan Breece

15 Robbie Wageman

16 Logan Karnow

17 Theodore Pauli

18 Mason Kerr

19 Preston Taylor

20 Scotty Wennerstrom

LCQ

1 Chad Reed

2 Kyle Chisholm

3 Kyle Cunningham

4 Fredrik Noren

5 Adam Enticknap

6 Ryan Breece

7 Carlen Gardner

8 Cade Clason

9 Mason Kerr

10 Nick Schmidt

11 Tevin Tapia

12 Preston Taylor

13 Theodore Pauli

14 Carter Stephenson

15 Scotty Wennerstrom

16 Alexander Nagy

17 Cheyenne Harmon

18 Robbie Wageman

19 Josh Greco

20 Logan Karnow

21 Joshua Cartwright

22 Deven Raper

450 MAIN EVENT

Zach Osborne and Justin Brayton started up front, while Eli Tomac was way back with a terrible start–absolutely last place into the first turn. Cooper Webb and Ken Roczen were in the top five, bumping and grinding through the first few laps while Tomac was absolutely amazing, passing riders two and three at a time to put himself in ninth. Four laps later and he was past Blake Baggett, Justin Hill, Malcolm Stewart and Justin Brayton into fifth. Tomac was clearly the fastest man on the track by the time he caught and passed Jason Anderson at the halfway mark. In all this time, Osborne, Webb and Roczen seemed evenly matched and could do nothing with each other. Tomac passed Roczen then his amazing momentum slowed down when he caught up to Webb, who was right on Osborne’s rear wheel. Both Webb and Tomac passed Osborne and then upped the pace. The two of them rode as if the whole championship was on the line–which it was! If Tomac could pass Webb, he would mathematically wrap up the series a race early. It wasn’t to be. Despite riding a phenomenal race, Eli Tomac would have to settle for second place and send the championship to the final round.

1 Cooper Webb

2 Eli Tomac

3 Zach Osborne

4 Ken Roczen

5 Jason Anderson

6 Justin Brayton

7 Malcolm Stewart

8 Martin Davalos

9 Justin Barcia

10 Blake Baggett

11 Benny Bloss

12 Justin Hill

13 Dean Wilson

14 Aaron Plessinger

15 Chad Reed

16 Broc Tickle

17 Vince Friese

18 Kyle Cunningham

19 Kyle Chisholm

20 Fredrik Noren

21 Tyler Bowers

22 Alex Ray