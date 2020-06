SALT LAKE CITY SUPERCROSS, ROUND 16–450 QUALIFYING

The strangest season in the history of Monster Energy Supercross is rapidly coming to a close with three riders riding in peak form. Eli Tomac, Ken Roczen and Cooper Webb have all hit career highs since the series resumed in a nearly empty Rice Eccles Stadium. All have won, but Wednesday, in particular, has been Webb day so far, and if you average all five rounds held here in Salt Lake City so far, Cooper Webb has turned in the best overall performance. Still, Eli Tomac has avoided the costly mistakes that have kept the title just out of his grasp in past years. Coming into round 16, he holds a 24-point lead over Ken Roczen. A win pays 26 points, so if Eli wins tonight, there’s a good chance he can wrap up the championship a round early. In qualifying Jason Anderson took the top spot. For extended coverage of 2020 Monster Energy Supercross, click here.

1 Jason Anderson 43.246

2 Eli Tomac 43.539

3 Ken Roczen 43.553

4 Dean Wilson 43.797

5 Cooper Webb 43.804

6 Aaron Plessinger 43.814

7 Benny Bloss 43.976

8 Zach Osborne 44.070

9 Justin Brayton 44.339

10 Martin Davalos 44.369

11 Blake Baggett 44.434

12 Malcolm Stewart 44.495

13 Justin Hill 44.523

14 Broc Tickle 44.666

15 Chad Reed 44.706

16 Tyler Bowers 44.729

17 Justin Barcia 44.772

18 Alex Ray 45.259

19 Vince Friese 45.311

20 Adam Enticknap 45.500

21 Kyle Chisholm 45.668

22 Fredrik Noren 45.877

23 Kyle Cunningham 45.924

24 Cade Clason 45.991

25 Nick Schmidt 46.091

26 Carlen Gardner 46.296

27 Robbie Wageman 46.603

28 Joshua Cartwright 46.603

29 Ryan Breece 46.766

30 Tevin Tapia 46.901

31 Logan Karnow 47.200

32 Carter Stephenson 47.633

33 Theodore Pauli 47.693

34 Deven Raper 48.189

35 Mason Kerr 48.189

36 Josh Greco 48.244

37 Preston Taylor 48.286

38 Alexander Nagy 48.383

39 Scotty Wennerstrom 48.398

40 Cheyenne Harmon 48.964

Wednesday

11:00 am – 11:45 am Stands Open for Track Viewing

12:00 pm – 12:05 pm 250SX Group B Sighting (2 Laps)

12:05 pm – 12:13 pm 250SX Group B Free Practice

12:15 pm – 12:20 pm 250SX Group A Sighting (2 Laps)

12:20 pm – 12:28 pm 250SX Group A Free Practice

12:30 pm – 12:35 pm 450SX Group A Sighting (2 Laps)

12:35 pm – 12:43 pm 450SX Group A Free Practice

12:45 pm – 12:50 pm 450SX Group B Sighting (2 Laps)

12:50 pm – 12:58 pm 450SX Group B Free Practice

1:05 pm – 1:15 pm 250SX Group B Qualifying

1:20 pm – 1:30 pm 250SX Group A Qualifying

1:35 pm – 1:45 pm 450SX Group A Qualifying

1:50 pm – 2:00 pm 450SX Group B Qualifying

2:00 pm – 2:35 pm Track Maintenance

2:35 pm – 2:45 pm 250SX Group B Qualifying

2:50 pm – 3:00 pm 250SX Group A Qualifying

3:05 pm – 3:15 pm 450SX Group A Qualifying

3:20 pm – 3:30 pm 450SX Group B Qualifying

3:30 pm – 5:00 pm Track Maintenance

Evening Program

5:05 pm – 5:13 pm 250SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

5:19 pm – 5:27 pm 250SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

5:34 pm – 5:42 pm 450SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

5:48 pm – 5:56 pm 450SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

5:56 pm – 6:11 pm Track Maintenance

6:11 pm – 6:18 pm 250SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)

6:24 pm – 6:31 pm 450SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)

6:31 pm – 6:46 pm Intermission

6:46 pm – 6:49 pm 250SX Sighting Lap

6:51 pm – 7:08 pm 250SX Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders

7:08 pm – 7:15 pm 250SX Victory Circle

7:15 pm – 7:24 pm Track Maintenance

7:24 pm – 7:27 pm 450SX Sighting Lap

7:29 pm – 7:51 pm 450SX Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders

7:51 pm – 8:00 pm 450SX Victory Circle

2020 450 SUPERCROSS RIDER POINTS STANDINGS, ROUND 15

1 Eli Tomac 343

2 Ken Roczen 319

3 Cooper Webb 318

4 Justin Barcia 255

5 Jason Anderson 246

6 Malcolm Stewart 217

7 Dean Wilson 208

8 Zach Osborne 205

9 Justin Brayton 199

10 Justin Hill 188

11 Aaron Plessinger 186

12 Blake Baggett 180

13 Martin Davalos 157

14 Vince Friese 141

15 Adam Cianciarulo 129

16 Chad Reed 92

17 Benny Bloss 87

18 Tyler Bowers 85

19 Kyle Chisholm 76

20 Kyle Cunningham 48