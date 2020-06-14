SALT LAKE CITY SUPERCROSS, ROUND 15: 450 QUALIFYING

Every race held so far in Rice-Eccles Stadium of Salt Lake City has been different. The weather, the track conditions and the very soil has varied. But, in the final seven-event stand of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross season, two things have remained constant in the 450 class: Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb. Coming into round 15–the fourth consecutive race to be held in the same venue–those two riders have separated themselves from all others. Ken Roczen, Blake Baggett and Zach Osborne have all had their moments, but it’s been a two-man show in front of the four main events. Qualifying this year has been a different matter. In the course of the entire season, the fastest qualifier has only gone on to win the main event twice. In both accounts, the man was Eli Tomac. Today, Tomac was once again on top when both sessions were combined. The performance that started everyone talking was that of Benny Bloss, who was second, only a fraction behind Eli. For extended coverage of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross season, click here.

COMBINED 450 QUALIFYING, ROUND 15

1 Eli Tomac 43.557

2 Benny Bloss 43.704

3 Jason Anderson 43.788

4 Dean Wilson 43.824

5 Ken Roczen 43.860

6 Zach Osborne 43.902

7 Cooper Webb 43.973

8 Martin Davalos 44.013

9 Malcolm Stewart 44.142

10 Justin Brayton 44.206

11 Blake Baggett 44.399

12 Justin Hill 44.470

13 Aaron Plessinger 44.526

14 Justin Barcia 44.692

15 Vince Friese 44.752

16 Chad Reed 45.074

17 Broc Tickle 45.090

18 Kyle Cunningham 45.206

19 Tyler Bowers 45.446

20 Alex Ray 45.658

21 Kyle Chisholm 45.849

22 Adam Enticknap 45.893

23 Fredrik Noren 46.385

24 Nick Schmidt 46.407

25 Joshua Cartwright 46.492

26 Curren Thurman 46.798

27 Carlen Gardner 46.815

28 Ryan Breece 46.852

29 Cade Clason 47.101

30 John Short 47.233

31 Theodore Pauli 47.384

32 Mason Kerr 47.471

33 Tevin Tapia 47.557

34 Deven Raper 47.845

35 Carter Stephenson 47.955

36 Scotty Wennerstrom 48.196

37 Alexander Nagy 48.258

38 Preston Taylor 48.586

39 Josh Greco 49.087

THE POINTS SO FAR …

1 Eli Tomac 322

2 Cooper Webb 295

3 Ken Roczen 293

4 Jason Anderson 245

5 Justin Barcia 241

6 Malcolm Stewart 199

7 Dean Wilson 191

8 Zach Osborne 186

9 Justin Brayton 184

10 Justin Hill 179

11 Aaron Plessinger 173

12 Blake Baggett 164

13 Martin Davalos 153

14 Vince Friese 135

15 Adam Cianciarulo 129

16 Chad Reed 80

17 Benny Bloss 77

18 Tyler Bowers 77

19 Kyle Chisholm 69

20 Kyle Cunningham 48

If you’re not quite sure when the races will leave the gate today, you’re not alone. Each of the four events so far has had a different schedule. Today’s race, however, will follow the same schedule as last Wednesday, as shown below. The evening show will be carried live on NBCSports, barring unforeseen riots and looting.

Sunday

11:00 am – 11:45 am Stands Open for Track Viewing

12:00 pm – 12:05 pm 250SX Group B Sighting (2 Laps)

12:05 pm – 12:13 pm 250SX Group B Free Practice

12:15 pm – 12:20 pm 250SX Group A Sighting (2 Laps)

12:20 pm – 12:28 pm 250SX Group A Free Practice

12:30 pm – 12:35 pm 450SX Group A Sighting (2 Laps)

12:35 pm – 12:43 pm 450SX Group A Free Practice

12:45 pm – 12:50 pm 450SX Group B Sighting (2 Laps)

12:50 pm – 12:58 pm 450SX Group B Free Practice

1:05 pm – 1:15 pm 250SX Group B Qualifying

1:20 pm – 1:30 pm 250SX Group A Qualifying

1:35 pm – 1:45 pm 450SX Group A Qualifying

1:50 pm – 2:00 pm 450SX Group B Qualifying

2:00 pm – 2:35 pm Track Maintenance

2:35 pm – 2:45 pm 250SX Group B Qualifying

2:50 pm – 3:00 pm 250SX Group A Qualifying

3:05 pm – 3:15 pm 450SX Group A Qualifying

3:20 pm – 3:30 pm 450SX Group B Qualifying

3:30 pm – 5:00 pm Track Maintenance

Evening Program

5:05 pm – 5:13 pm 250SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

5:19 pm – 5:27 pm 250SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

5:34 pm – 5:42 pm 450SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

5:48 pm – 5:56 pm 450SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

5:56 pm – 6:11 pm Track Maintenance

6:11 pm – 6:18 pm 250SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)

6:24 pm – 6:31 pm 450SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)

6:31 pm – 6:46 pm Intermission

6:46 pm – 6:49 pm 250SX Sighting Lap

6:51 pm – 7:08 pm 250SX Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders

7:08 pm – 7:15 pm 250SX Victory Circle

7:15 pm – 7:24 pm Track Maintenance

7:24 pm – 7:27 pm 450SX Sighting Lap

7:29 pm – 7:51 pm 450SX Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders

7:51 pm – 8:00 pm 450SX Victory Circle