SALT LAKE CITY SUPERCROSS ROUND 13: 450 RESULTS HEAT ONE

HEAT ONE

Cooper Webb grabbed the hole shot followed by Roczen. Brayton sat in third, with a track that was hugely rutted and technical. Roczen passed Webb went the KTM pilot made a mistake and Ken showed great speed in the whoops once again. Malcolm Stewart came on strong, passed Brayton mid way and one lap front the end Roczen suffered a mechanical (possible flat rear) and let Webb back 2020 for the heat win. Justin Brayton finished third, Dean Wilson fourth and Benny Bloss in fifth.