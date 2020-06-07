SALT LAKE CITY SUPERCROSS ROUND 13: 450 QUALIFYING

Last Wednesday, the first night event of the resumed Supercross series held at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City had the defending 450SX champ Cooper Webb tear through the pack, picking up his second win and ninth podium of the season. Points leader Eli Tomac started grimly, 10 bikes off the lead but blew through the field and ended up second overall closing in on Cooper Webb on the final laps. Ken Roczen excelled during the heats, but hit the wall early struggling with some physical issues and ended up fifth. Here’s the 450 boys, the track is rutty, snotty and technical.

BEST LAP TIMES – 450SX GROUP A QUALIFYING POS. RIDER BEST TIME IN

LAP 1 Eli Tomac 57.629 5 2 Dean Wilson 58.076 8 3 Jason Anderson 58.192 3 4 Cooper Webb 58.531 6 5 Zach Osborne 59.678 6 6 Malcolm Stewart 59.988 9 7 Martin Davalos 1:00.521 7 8 Ken Roczen 1:00.855 9 9 Aaron Plessinger 1:01.134 3 10 Chad Reed 1:01.169 2 11 Blake Baggett 1:01.354 5 12 Justin Brayton 1:01.418 4 13 Justin Hill 1:01.870 6 14 Tyler Bowers 1:02.094 2 15 Benny Bloss 1:02.412 6 16 Justin Barcia 1:02.811 5 17 Kyle Cunningham 1:04.729 5 18 Kyle Chisholm 1:06.132 8 19 Vince Friese 1:11.039 2