SALT LAKE CITY SUPERCROSS ROUND 13: 250 RESULTS HEAT ONE

Supercross returned to Rice -Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City for round 13. In the 250 East class, the battle has shoe horned into a fist fight between Chase Sexton and Star Yamaha’s Shane McElrath. Sexton held the points lead heading into Salt Lake City, but double wins have McElrath pulling into a tie going into round 13. The track is busy, muddy, and the transitions between the jumps are rutted and hacked.

HEAT ONE

In heat one McElrath ripped a giant holey and walked the dog to an easy win. Pro Circuit’s Garrett Marchbanks moved into second place and stayed there for the duration. The leaders lapped up to fourth place in a short heat race.