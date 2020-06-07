SALT LAKE CITY SUPERCROSS ROUND 13: 250 RESULTS HEAT ONE

Supercross returned to Rice -Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City for round 13. In the 250 East class, the battle has shoe horned into a fist fight between Chase Sexton and Star Yamaha’s Shane McElrath. Sexton held the points lead heading into Salt Lake City, but double wins have McElrath pulling into a tie going into round 13. The track is busy, muddy, and the transitions between the jumps are rutted and hacked.
HEAT ONE
In heat one McElrath ripped a giant holey and walked the dog to an easy win. Pro Circuit’s Garrett Marchbanks moved into second place and stayed there for the duration. The leaders lapped up to fourth place in a short heat race.
|POS.
|RIDER
|BIKE
|1
|Shane Mcelrath
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Carter Halpain
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Chase Marquier
|Honda CRF250R
|5
|Enzo Lopes
|Yamaha YZ250F
|6
|Joshua Osby
|Yamaha YZ250F
|7
|John Short
|Honda CRF250R
|8
|Jalek Swoll
|Husqvarna FC250
|9
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 250SX-F
|10
|Wilson Fleming
|Honda CRF250R
|11
|Travis Delnicki
|Yamaha YZ250F
|12
|Justin Rodbell
|Kawasaki KX250
|13
|Luke Neese
|Honda CRF250R
|14
|Hunter Sayles
|KTM 250SX-F
|15
|Lane Shaw
|KTM 250SX-F
|16
|Vincent Murphy
|Husqvarna FC250
|17
|Jordan Bailey
|Honda CRF250R
Comments are closed.