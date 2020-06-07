SALT LAKE CITY SUPERCROSS, ROUND 13: 250 QUALIFYING

Like Ground Hogs Day, Supercross returns to Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City for round 13. In the 250 East class, the battle has been slammed into a fist fight between Chase Sexton and Star Yamaha’s Shane McElrath. Sexton held the points lead heading into Salt Lake City, but double wins have McElrath pulling into a tie going into round 13. Here’s the qualifying times from the 250 East SX boys. The track is muddy, they got very little practice time and the whoops are pretty massive.

 

BEST LAP TIMES 250SX GROUP A QUALIFYING
POS. RIDER BEST TIME IN
LAP
1 Chase Sexton 56.016 8
2 Shane Mcelrath 56.199 6
3 Colt Nichols 57.331 7
4 Garrett Marchbanks 58.172 4
5 Jordan Bailey 59.374 8
6 Jo Shimoda 59.523 5
7 Pierce Brown 1:01.268 4
8 Joshua Osby 1:04.131 8
9 Jace Owen 1:04.338 5
10 Chris Blose 1:04.657 2
11 Lorenzo Locurcio 1:04.926 5
12 Enzo Lopes 1:06.083 3
13 Jalek Swoll 1:07.730 3
14 Kyle Peters 1:07.785 7
15 Justin Starling 1:07.914 6
16 Darian Sanayei 1:08.174 5
17 John Short 1:08.331 5
18 Curren Thurman 1:11.480 3

|

BEST LAP TIMES 250SX GROUP QUALIFYING
POS. RIDER BEST TIME
1 Dustin Winter 59.073
2 Carter Halpain 1:00.868
3 Chase Marquier 1:02.384
4 Coty Schock 1:03.177
5 Wilson Fleming 1:03.490
6 Jerry Robin 1:04.019
7 Kevin Moranz 1:04.562
8 Hunter Sayles 1:04.802
9 Justin Rodbell 1:04.967
10 Chad Saultz 1:05.833
11 Maxwell Sanford 1:07.450
12 Travis Delnicki 1:07.846
13 Luke Neese 1:08.135
14 Logan  Leitzel 1:10.532
15 Lane Shaw 1:10.904
16 Vincent Murphy 1:16.347
17 Kameron Barboa 1:18.098

 

