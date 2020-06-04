SALT LAKE CITY SUPERCROSS, ROUND 12–COOPER WEBB STRIKES BACK!

Even though it was the second consecutive race in Rice Eccles Stadium of Salt Lake City, it was a very different situation from Sunday’s race. It was much cooler as the sun disappeared behind the mountains, giving a number of riders hope for a different outcome. It was an opportunity for Cooper Webb to take his turn up front, winning the main event and keeping his title hopes alive. Still, Eli Tomac was tough for anyone to deal with. He clearly played chess for most of the main, picking off rider after rider on his way to second place and yet another week in the points lead. For extended coverage of 2020 Monster Energy Supercross, Round 12, click here.

HEAT ONE

The holeshot went to Cooper Webb, with none other than KTM-mounted Chad Reed in second. Malcolm Stewart squeaked past Reed quickly with Anderson following after that. In the early laps, Stewart pushed Webb relentlessly. With one lap to go, Malcolm came alive, passing Webb in the whoops. He held on despite the predictible pressure from Webb to take his career first 450 heat win.

1 Malcolm Stewart

2 Cooper Webb

3 Jason Anderson

4 Dean Wilson

5 Justin Brayton

6 Justin Barcia

7 Chad Reed

8 Aaron Plessinger

9 Vince Friese

10 Justin Hill

11 Fredrik Noren

12 Carlen Gardner

13 Joshua Cartwright

14 Nick Schmidt

15 Mason Kerr

16 Preston Taylor

17 Alexander Nagy

18 Deven Raper

19 Adam Cianciarulo

HEAT TWO

Ken Roczen pulled a beautiful holeshot in heat two while Eli Tomac was buried in the middle of the pack. Roczen tired to pull away quickly, but made a mistake, pulling another of his amazing saves. By lap three, Tomac was already up to fifth, taking advantage of a crash by Blake Baggett. Soon, Roczen had a 5-second lead over Zach Osborne, Benny Bloss and Kyle Cunningham. Tomac picked off Cunningham next, then Bloss. On the second to last lap, Tomac passed Osborne, but that would be as far as he could go. Roczen won with a 7-second lead. Baggett caught up to seventh, earning a spot in the main ahead of Tyler Bowers and Kyle Chisholm

1 Ken Roczen

2 Eli Tomac

3 Zach Osborne

4 Benny Bloss

5 Martin Davalos

6 Kyle Cunningham

7 Blake Baggett

8 Tyler Bowers

9 Kyle Chisholm

10 Adam Enticknap

11 Cade Clason

12 Alex Ray

13 Logan Karnow

14 Theodore Pauli

15 Ryan Breece

16 Tevin Tapia

17 Carter Stephenson

18 Josh Greco

19 Scotty Wennerstrom

20 Jake Hogan

LAST CHANCE QUALIFIER

1 Justin Hill

2 Carlen Gardner

3 Adam Enticknap

4 Ryan Breece

5 Joshua Cartwright

6 Fredrik Noren

7 Theodore Pauli

8 Logan Karnow

9 Mason Kerr

10 Alex Ray

11 Cade Clason

12 Nick Schmidt

13 Carter Stephenson

14 Tevin Tapia

15 Deven Raper

16 Alexander Nagy

17 Preston Taylor

18 Josh Greco

19 Scotty Wennerstrom

20 Jake Hogan

21 Adam Cianciarulo

450 MAIN EVENT

It was a bar-to-bar start for Zach Osborne and Vince Friese with Tomac and Roczen both mid-pack. Friese went down on the second lap, setting the order at Osborne, Cooper Webb, Justin Barcia, Dean Wilson and Jason Anderson. Tomac passed Roczen, then was passed right back. Soon the two of them were sixth and seventh. Six laps into the race, and Roczen was fourth with Tomac tucking in right behind in fifth. That order remained more or less stable for a number of laps with Osborne continuing to lead but unable to pull away. Right about the halfway mark, Tomac upped his pace, moving past Roczen and closing on Anderson. Two laps later, Tomac took down Anderson. Meanwhile, Webb closed up on Osborne and started pushing for the lead. With four laps to go, Webb took over, but by that time, Tomac was right there. That set up a Webb versus Tomac battle in the closing laps. In the end, Web kept it together to take the win and close within 13 points of the lead.

1 Cooper Webb

2 Eli Tomac

3 Zach Osborne

4 Jason Anderson

5 Ken Roczen

6 Dean Wilson

7 Malcolm Stewart

8 Justin Barcia

9 Justin Brayton

10 Justin Hill

11 Martin Davalos

12 Aaron Plessinger

13 Benny Bloss

14 Blake Baggett

15 Kyle Cunningham

16 Vince Friese

17 Chad Reed

18 Kyle Chisholm

19 Adam Enticknap

20 Carlen Gardner

21 Tyler Bowers

22 Ryan Breece