SALT LAKE CITY SUPERCROSS, ROUND 12: 250 EAST QUALIFYING

Supercross came back to Rice Eccles Stadium only three days after the last race, as the 2020 season continued at Salt Lake City for round 12. In the 250 East class, the battle lines had been drawn between points leader Chase Sexton and Star Yamaha’s Shane McElrath. Sexton still led the points chase, but McElrath came out hard last Sunday, just as he did in back in round one at Tampa. In the first practice session, McElrath came out hard again, setting the tone for the night. He backed it up by topping the second session and earning first gate pick for the night show. For extended coverage of 2020 Monster Energy Supercross round 12, click here.
COMBINED QUALIFYING, 250 EAST, ROUND 12
1 Shane Mcelrath 44.972
2 Chase Sexton 45.427
3 Jeremy Martin 46.114
4 Garrett Marchbanks 46.558
5 Colt Nichols 46.731
6 Enzo Lopes 47.041
7 Pierce Brown 47.061
8 Kyle Peters 47.439
9 Jalek Swoll 47.882
10 Jo Shimoda 48.011
11 Jordan Bailey 48.125
12 John Short 48.288
13 Darian Sanayei 48.533
14 Chris Blose 48.539
15 Justin Starling 48.620
16 Joshua Osby 48.659
17 Curren Thurman 48.843
18 Chase Marquier 48.955
19 Jerry Robin 49.150
20 Jace Owen 49.185
21 Dustin Winter 49.751
22 Lorenzo Locurcio 49.765
23 Hunter Sayles 49.850
24 Carter Halpain 49.877
25 Nick Gaines 50.180
26 Coty Schock 50.221
27 Lane Shaw 50.308
28 Justin Rodbell 50.641
29 Wilson Fleming 50.742
30 Grant Harlan 50.900
31 Luke Neese 51.054
32 Kevin Moranz 51.347
33 Chad Saultz 51.946
34 Logan Leitzel 52.188
35 Travis Delnicki 52.385
36 Dillon Cloyed 52.607
250 GROUP A, SESSION 1
1 Shane Mcelrath 46.267
2 Chase Sexton 46.504
3 Colt Nichols 47.100
4 Garrett Marchbanks 47.405
5 Jeremy Martin 47.554
6 Enzo Lopes 47.840
7 Pierce Brown 48.166
8 Jalek Swoll 48.221
9 John Short 48.288
10 Jordan Bailey 48.728
11 Kyle Peters 48.765
12 Chris Blose 48.911
13 Jo Shimoda 48.994
14 Joshua Osby 49.443
15 Jace Owen 49.673
16 Justin Starling 49.883
17 Chase Marquier 49.971
18 Darian Sanayei 50.024
19 Nick Gaines 50.392
20 Grant Harlan 50.900
250 GROUP B, SESSION 1
1 Dustin Winter 49.751
2 Jerry Robin 49.888
3 Carter Halpain 50.179
4 Lorenzo Locurcio 50.304
5 Curren Thurman 50.614
6 Coty Schock 50.655
7 Hunter Sayles 50.927
8 Wilson Fleming 51.093
9 Luke Neese 51.266
10 Lane Shaw 51.635
11 Justin Rodbell 51.749
12 Kevin Moranz 51.761
13 Chad Saultz 51.946
14 Travis Delnicki 52.938
15 Dillon Cloyed 53.317
16 Kameron Barboa 54.159
17 Kyle Dillin 54.268
18 Maxwell Sanford 54.289
19 Vincent Murphy 55.626
20 Logan Leitzel 55.706
