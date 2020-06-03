SALT LAKE CITY SUPERCROSS, ROUND 12: 250 EAST QUALIFYING

Supercross came back to Rice Eccles Stadium only three days after the last race, as the 2020 season continued at Salt Lake City for round 12. In the 250 East class, the battle lines had been drawn between points leader Chase Sexton and Star Yamaha’s Shane McElrath. Sexton still led the points chase, but McElrath came out hard last Sunday, just as he did in back in round one at Tampa. In the first practice session, McElrath came out hard again, setting the tone for the night. He backed it up by topping the second session and earning first gate pick for the night show. For extended coverage of 2020 Monster Energy Supercross round 12, click here.

COMBINED QUALIFYING, 250 EAST, ROUND 12

1 Shane Mcelrath 44.972

2 Chase Sexton 45.427

3 Jeremy Martin 46.114

4 Garrett Marchbanks 46.558

5 Colt Nichols 46.731

6 Enzo Lopes 47.041

7 Pierce Brown 47.061

8 Kyle Peters 47.439

9 Jalek Swoll 47.882

10 Jo Shimoda 48.011

11 Jordan Bailey 48.125

12 John Short 48.288

13 Darian Sanayei 48.533

14 Chris Blose 48.539

15 Justin Starling 48.620

16 Joshua Osby 48.659

17 Curren Thurman 48.843

18 Chase Marquier 48.955

19 Jerry Robin 49.150

20 Jace Owen 49.185

21 Dustin Winter 49.751

22 Lorenzo Locurcio 49.765

23 Hunter Sayles 49.850

24 Carter Halpain 49.877

25 Nick Gaines 50.180

26 Coty Schock 50.221

27 Lane Shaw 50.308

28 Justin Rodbell 50.641

29 Wilson Fleming 50.742

30 Grant Harlan 50.900

31 Luke Neese 51.054

32 Kevin Moranz 51.347

33 Chad Saultz 51.946

34 Logan Leitzel 52.188

35 Travis Delnicki 52.385

36 Dillon Cloyed 52.607

