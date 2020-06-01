SALT LAKE CITY SUPERCROSS: ROUND 11 VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

Monster Energy Supercross resumed at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City this weekend. Round 11 picked up right where round 10 left off at Daytona in March, with Eli Tomac on top of the 450 class. The 250 East chase, on the other hand, reverted to the results of round one, in Tampa when Shane McElrath dominated the show. For full coverage of Monster Energy Supercross, round 11, click here.
Sign in
Sign in
Recover your password.
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Trending
- TOMAC DRAWS FIRST BLOOD 2020 SUPERCROSS ROUND 11: 450 RESULTS
- MCELRATH CLOSES POINTS GAP IN 250 EAST CHAMPIONSHIP: 2020 SUPERCROSS ROUND 11 RESULTS
- 2020 SUPERCROSS ROUND 11: 450 QUALIFYING
- 2020 SUPERCROSS ROUND 11: 250 EAST QUALIFYING
- FMF KAWASAKI KX250F BUILD: PROJECT BIKE SPOTLIGHT
- 2021 BETA OFF-ROAD TWO-STROKES
- RICKY CARMICHAEL’S 2001 FACTORY KX250SR: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY
- RICKY RUSSELL INJURY UPDATE: SURGERY A SUCCESS
- GNCC ANNOUNCES MORE 2020 RACE DATES: CAMP COOKER MAY 30/31
- 2020 BULLDOG GNCC VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS
Comments are closed.