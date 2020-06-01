SALT LAKE CITY SUPERCROSS: ROUND 11 VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

Monster Energy Supercross resumed at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City this weekend. Round 11 picked up right where round 10 left off at Daytona in March, with Eli Tomac on top of the 450 class. The 250 East chase, on the other hand, reverted to the results of round one, in Tampa when Shane McElrath dominated the show. For full coverage of Monster Energy Supercross, round 11, click here.