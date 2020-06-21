SALT LAKE CITY SUPERCROSS FINAL- 250 QUALIFYING

This Supercross season was been a strange ride all the way to the finale, the seventh Salt Lake City SX round.  In the 250SX classes its a showdown format where Chase Sexton holds a six point lead over Shane McElrath  in the 250 East which for him translates into a third place finish or above will cinch the title for the Geico Honda Pilot.

In the 250 West Austin Forkner trails Dylan Ferrandis by seven points, so a third or better will give Dylan the title. The showdown format always makes a tight title race a bit of a crap shoot, as a bad start and meatier lineup could make passing a tougher proposition.

BEST LAP TIMES 250SX EAST QUALIFYING 1
POS. # RIDER BIKE BEST TIME
1 12 Shane Mcelrath Yamaha YZ250F 51.101
2 1E Chase Sexton Honda CRF250R 51.404
3 13 Colt Nichols Yamaha YZ250F 52.775
4 84 Jo Shimoda Honda CRF250R 52.920
5 49 Chris Blose Honda CRF250R 52.933
6 163 Pierce Brown KTM 250SX-F 53.468
7 66 Enzo Lopes Yamaha YZ250F 53.611
8 352 Jalek Swoll Husqvarna FC250 53.969
9 38 Kyle Peters Honda CRF250R 54.357
10 332 Dustin Winter KTM 250SX-F 54.381
11 47 Lorenzo Locurcio Kawasaki KX250 54.713
12 56 Justin Starling Husqvarna FC250 54.779
13 159 Jace Owen Honda CRF250R 54.980
14 981 Curren Thurman KTM 250SX-F 55.118
15 367 Hunter Sayles KTM 250SX-F 55.280
16 59 Joshua Osby Yamaha YZ250F 55.323
17 73 Chase Marquier Honda CRF250R 56.063
18 157 Darian Sanayei Kawasaki KX250 56.105
19 43 John Short Honda CRF250R 56.413
20 77 Kevin Moranz KTM 250SX-F 56.623
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Follow Us @dirtbikemag