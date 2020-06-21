SALT LAKE CITY SUPERCROSS FINAL- 250 QUALIFYING

This Supercross season was been a strange ride all the way to the finale, the seventh Salt Lake City SX round. In the 250SX classes its a showdown format where Chase Sexton holds a six point lead over Shane McElrath in the 250 East which for him translates into a third place finish or above will cinch the title for the Geico Honda Pilot.
In the 250 West Austin Forkner trails Dylan Ferrandis by seven points, so a third or better will give Dylan the title. The showdown format always makes a tight title race a bit of a crap shoot, as a bad start and meatier lineup could make passing a tougher proposition.
|BEST LAP TIMES – 250SX EAST QUALIFYING 1
|POS.
|#
|RIDER
|BIKE
|BEST TIME
|1
|12
|Shane Mcelrath
|Yamaha YZ250F
|51.101
|2
|1E
|Chase Sexton
|Honda CRF250R
|51.404
|3
|13
|Colt Nichols
|Yamaha YZ250F
|52.775
|4
|84
|Jo Shimoda
|Honda CRF250R
|52.920
|5
|49
|Chris Blose
|Honda CRF250R
|52.933
|6
|163
|Pierce Brown
|KTM 250SX-F
|53.468
|7
|66
|Enzo Lopes
|Yamaha YZ250F
|53.611
|8
|352
|Jalek Swoll
|Husqvarna FC250
|53.969
|9
|38
|Kyle Peters
|Honda CRF250R
|54.357
|10
|332
|Dustin Winter
|KTM 250SX-F
|54.381
|11
|47
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|Kawasaki KX250
|54.713
|12
|56
|Justin Starling
|Husqvarna FC250
|54.779
|13
|159
|Jace Owen
|Honda CRF250R
|54.980
|14
|981
|Curren Thurman
|KTM 250SX-F
|55.118
|15
|367
|Hunter Sayles
|KTM 250SX-F
|55.280
|16
|59
|Joshua Osby
|Yamaha YZ250F
|55.323
|17
|73
|Chase Marquier
|Honda CRF250R
|56.063
|18
|157
|Darian Sanayei
|Kawasaki KX250
|56.105
|19
|43
|John Short
|Honda CRF250R
|56.413
|20
|77
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 250SX-F
|56.623
