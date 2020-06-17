SALT LAKE CITY SUPERCROSS 6: 250 EAST RESULTS

The highly anticipated one-on-one battle for the 2020 250 Eastern Regional Supercross Championship finally took place as Rice Eccles Stadium hosted Pro Supercross for the sixth consecutive race. Chase Sexton and Shane McElrath came in with three wins apiece, and they would finally go bar to bar for an entire main event. Sexton clearly made a statement, starting off behind McElrath, then making an assertive pass and pulling away. That gave him a six-point lead going into the final race next Sunday, where they will have the added chaos of the east-west showdown. For extended coverage of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross season, click here.

HEAT ONE

There was no one in heat one who could do anything to slow down Shane McElrath. He took the holeshot and pulled away with seeming ease. Jo Shimoda rode well in second place, but he was 10 second back by the end of the race. The final transfer sport went to Chris Blose.

1 Shane McElrath

2 Jo Shimoda

3 Jalek Swoll

4 Lorenzo Locurcio

5 Darian Sanayei

6 Curren Thurman

7 Jerry Robin

8 Coty Schock

9 Chris Blose

10 Justin Rodbell

11 Lane Shaw

12 Wilson Fleming

13 Chad Saultz

14 Enzo Lopes

15 Jace Owen

HEAT TWO

Chase Sexton had to work for his win in heat two. Colt Nichols got the holeshot while Sexton was in the middle of the pack. Pierce Brown took the lead briefly, but Nichols came right back then actually pulled a small lead. Sexton didn’t waste any time, though, and was in second place, pushing for the lead by the halfway point. Three laps from the end, Sexton took over. Nichols held on for second, then it was a fair gap back to Brown and an even bigger gap to Kyle Peters in fourth.

1 Chase Sexton

2 Colt Nichols

3 Pierce Brown

4 Kyle Peters

5 John Short

6 Justin Starling

7 Chase Marquier

8 Hunter Sayles

9 Kevin Moranz

10 Luke Neese

11 Dustin Winter

12 Travis Delnicki

13 Logan Leitzel

14 Vincent Murphy

15 Joshua Osby

250 LCQ

1 Enzo Lopes

2 Luke Neese

3 Joshua Osby

4 Justin Rodbell

5 Dustin Winter

6 Vincent Murphy

7 Logan Leitzel

8 Wilson Fleming

9 Lane Shaw

10 Travis Delnicki

11 Chad Saultz

12 Jace Owen

MAIN EVENT

At the start, Darian Sanayei was in front on his Kawasaki, but both McElrath and Sexton passed him before a lap was done. Pierce Brown, Colt Nichols and John Short were up front as well, setting up some very fast opening laps. Then it was one on one between Sexton and McElrath and they started pulling away from everyone else. On the fourth lap. Sexton Passed McElrath with enough contact to throw McElrath off his game for a lap or so. While he regrouped, Colt Nichols started pushing Brown for third. Nichols eventually prevailed. Through the rest of the race, Sexton maintained a small lead over McElrath, who seemed to have considerable trouble passing lappers. Sexton, on the other hand, seemd to sail smoothly around the track, picing up a fraction of a second with every lap. In the end, he had more than a straightaway over McElrath, who had a full 10 seconds over third place Nichols.

1 Chase Sexton

2 Shane Mcelrath

3 Colt Nichols

4 Pierce Brown

5 Jo Shimoda

6 Kyle Peters

7 Enzo Lopes

8 Chris Blose

9 Lorenzo Locurcio

10 Chase Marquier

11 Curren Thurman

12 Justin Starling

13 Kevin Moranz

14 Jalek Swoll

15 Darian Sanayei

16 Joshua Osby

17 Hunter Sayles

18 Luke Neese

19 Justin Rodbell

20 John Short

21 Coty Schock

22 Jerry Robin