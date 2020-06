SALT LAKE CITY SUPERCROSS-450 RESULTS: ELI IS CHAMP/OSBORNE WINS!!

Photos by Travis Fant

450 SX MAIN EVENT

Osborne and Wilson jump out into the lead. Webb is down in the first turn, Roczen crashes while in third. Dean Wilson leads, followed by Anderson and another Husky rider Osborne is in third. Tomac trails Friese, Stewart and Bloss, but is in a perfect spot to win his first 450 SX title. The Husky trio lead, Anderson passes Wilson in the whoops, then Osborne moves past Wilson into second. Benny Bloss, Tickle, Stewart are running fourth, fifth and sixth. Eli is floating in seventh, Roczen is ninth and Webb is in tenth. Hold on! Anderson looses his saddle, is seating on the frame rails!! Zach rips by and takes over the lead! Anderson finished second and Dean Wilson takes home third in a Husqvarna steamroller race on the podium!

PROVISIONAL RESULTS – 450SX MAIN EVENT 20 MIN + 1 LAP POS. # RIDER BIKE 1 16 Zach Osborne Husqvarna FC450 FE 2 21 Jason Anderson Husqvarna FC450 FE 3 15 Dean Wilson Husqvarna FC450 FE 4 27 Malcolm Stewart Honda CRF450R 5 3 Eli Tomac Kawasaki KX450 6 20 Broc Tickle Suzuki RMZ450 7 94 Ken Roczen Honda CRF450R WE 8 1 Cooper Webb KTM 450SX-F FE 9 46 Justin Hill Honda CRF450R 10 22 Chad Reed KTM 450SX-F 11 7 Aaron Plessinger Yamaha YZ450F 12 10 Justin Brayton Honda CRF450R 13 34 Tyler Bowers Kawasaki KX450 14 50 Benny Bloss KTM 450SX-F FE 15 64 Vince Friese Honda CRF450R 16 4 Blake Baggett KTM 450SX-F FE 17 37 Martin Davalos KTM 450SX-F FE 18 11 Kyle Chisholm Yamaha YZ450F 19 31 Fredrik Noren Suzuki RMZ450 20 51 Justin Barcia Yamaha YZ450F 21 61 Alex Ray Kawasaki KX450 22 69 Carlen Gardner Honda CRF450R

450 Heat One

Tickle gets the start, Webb is back in fifth. Davalos is battling with Tickle, and makes the pass stick. Jason Anderson moves in third, followed by Webb. Cooper goes by Tickle in the whoops and sets his sights on Davalos while Jason Anderson has moved into the lead. Dean Wilson and Plessinger battle for sixth. Webb passed Davalos and moved into second place on the final lap.

MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS SALT LAKE CITY 7

RICE-ECCLES STADIUM – SALT LAKE CITY, UT ROUND 17 OF 17 – JUNE 21, 2020

450SX PROVISIONAL RESULTS – 450SX HEAT 1 POS. # RIDER BIKE 1 21 Jason Anderson Husqvarna FC450 FE 2 1 Cooper Webb KTM 450SX-F FE 3 37 Martin Davalos KTM 450SX-F FE 4 10 Justin Brayton Honda CRF450R 5 20 Broc Tickle Suzuki RMZ450 6 15 Dean Wilson Husqvarna FC450 FE 7 7 Aaron Plessinger Yamaha YZ450F 8 34 Tyler Bowers Kawasaki KX450 9 64 Vince Friese Honda CRF450R 10 11 Kyle Chisholm Yamaha YZ450F 11 31 Fredrik Noren Suzuki RMZ450 12 71 Ryan Breece Suzuki RMZ450 13 69 Carlen Gardner Honda CRF450R 14 280 Cade Clason Kawasaki KX450 15 282 Theodore Pauli Kawasaki KX450 16 447 Deven Raper Kawasaki KX450 17 597 Mason Kerr Kawasaki KX450 18 509 Alexander Nagy KTM 450SX-F 19 996 Preston Taylor Kawasaki KX450 20 211 Tevin Tapia Yamaha YZ450F

450 Heat Two

Eli Tomac is lined up next to Osborne, who we’re happy to see in the main. Osborne leads, and then quickly is passed by Roczen. Eli is buried, Barcia is in fourth, Eli moves into fifth. Eli is playing it safe and appears to want to steer clear of Barcia. Baggett was running third, clipped a tuf block and gets passed by Barcia and Tomac. Roczen wins with Osborne chewing on his rear fender.