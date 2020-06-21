SALT LAKE CITY SUPERCROSS-450 QUALIFYING

 

The last round of the 2020 Supercross season comes down to the seventh round held at Rice-Eccles stadium in Salt Lake City. Eli Tomac and his Monster Energy Kawasaki have a near impossible points gap to bridge, with Cooper Webb the only rider in the field who has a chance to overtake Tomac. If Cooper takes the win Eli has to finish 19th or better to clinch it. By the way, Eli’s worse finish this season is a seventh and if Cooper fails to win the main, Mr. Tomac will clinch his first 450 SX title just qualifying for the main event!

MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS SALT LAKE CITY 7
RICE-ECCLES STADIUM SALT LAKE CITY, UT ROUND 17 OF 17 JUNE 21, 2020
450SX
BEST LAP TIMES 450SX GROUP A QUALIFYING 1
POS. # RIDER BIKE BEST TIME
1 1 Cooper Webb KTM 450SX-F FE 49.657
2 21 Jason Anderson Husqvarna FC450 FE 49.664
3 3 Eli Tomac Kawasaki KX450 49.868
4 27 Malcolm Stewart Honda CRF450R 50.048
5 94 Ken Roczen Honda CRF450R WE 50.270
6 50 Benny Bloss KTM 450SX-F FE 50.311
7 46 Justin Hill Honda CRF450R 50.580
8 51 Justin Barcia Yamaha YZ450F 50.660
9 15 Dean Wilson Husqvarna FC450 FE 50.661
10 37 Martin Davalos KTM 450SX-F FE 50.722
11 16 Zach Osborne Husqvarna FC450 FE 50.818
12 10 Justin Brayton Honda CRF450R 51.136
13 4 Blake Baggett KTM 450SX-F FE 51.191
14 20 Broc Tickle Suzuki RMZ450 51.286
15 44 Kyle Cunningham Suzuki RMZ450 51.846
16 34 Tyler Bowers Kawasaki KX450 51.934
17 7 Aaron Plessinger Yamaha YZ450F 51.958
18 22 Chad Reed KTM 450SX-F 52.710
19 64 Vince Friese Honda CRF450R 52.995
20 11 Kyle Chisholm Yamaha YZ450F 53.863
Session Notes:
Green Flag at: 9:41:35.030
AIR                    Humidity:       31%                       Temp:      74 °F
TRACK             Condition:   Partly cloudy
09:55:17 June 21, 2020

 

