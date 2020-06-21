SALT LAKE CITY SUPERCROSS-450 QUALIFYING

The last round of the 2020 Supercross season comes down to the seventh round held at Rice-Eccles stadium in Salt Lake City. Eli Tomac and his Monster Energy Kawasaki have a near impossible points gap to bridge, with Cooper Webb the only rider in the field who has a chance to overtake Tomac. If Cooper takes the win Eli has to finish 19th or better to clinch it. By the way, Eli’s worse finish this season is a seventh and if Cooper fails to win the main, Mr. Tomac will clinch his first 450 SX title just qualifying for the main event!
|MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS SALT LAKE CITY 7
RICE-ECCLES STADIUM – SALT LAKE CITY, UT ROUND 17 OF 17 – JUNE 21, 2020
450SX
|BEST LAP TIMES – 450SX GROUP A QUALIFYING 1
|POS.
|#
|RIDER
|BIKE
|BEST TIME
|1
|1
|Cooper Webb
|KTM 450SX-F FE
|49.657
|2
|21
|Jason Anderson
|Husqvarna FC450 FE
|49.664
|3
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Kawasaki KX450
|49.868
|4
|27
|Malcolm Stewart
|Honda CRF450R
|50.048
|5
|94
|Ken Roczen
|Honda CRF450R WE
|50.270
|6
|50
|Benny Bloss
|KTM 450SX-F FE
|50.311
|7
|46
|Justin Hill
|Honda CRF450R
|50.580
|8
|51
|Justin Barcia
|Yamaha YZ450F
|50.660
|9
|15
|Dean Wilson
|Husqvarna FC450 FE
|50.661
|10
|37
|Martin Davalos
|KTM 450SX-F FE
|50.722
|11
|16
|Zach Osborne
|Husqvarna FC450 FE
|50.818
|12
|10
|Justin Brayton
|Honda CRF450R
|51.136
|13
|4
|Blake Baggett
|KTM 450SX-F FE
|51.191
|14
|20
|Broc Tickle
|Suzuki RMZ450
|51.286
|15
|44
|Kyle Cunningham
|Suzuki RMZ450
|51.846
|16
|34
|Tyler Bowers
|Kawasaki KX450
|51.934
|17
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Yamaha YZ450F
|51.958
|18
|22
|Chad Reed
|KTM 450SX-F
|52.710
|19
|64
|Vince Friese
|Honda CRF450R
|52.995
|20
|11
|Kyle Chisholm
|Yamaha YZ450F
|53.863
|Session Notes:
Green Flag at: 9:41:35.030
|AIR Humidity: 31% Temp: 74 °F
TRACK Condition: Partly cloudy
|09:55:17 June 21, 2020
