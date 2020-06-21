SALT LAKE CITY SUPERCROSS-450 QUALIFYING

The last round of the 2020 Supercross season comes down to the seventh round held at Rice-Eccles stadium in Salt Lake City. Eli Tomac and his Monster Energy Kawasaki have a near impossible points gap to bridge, with Cooper Webb the only rider in the field who has a chance to overtake Tomac. If Cooper takes the win Eli has to finish 19th or better to clinch it. By the way, Eli’s worse finish this season is a seventh and if Cooper fails to win the main, Mr. Tomac will clinch his first 450 SX title just qualifying for the main event!

MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS SALT LAKE CITY 7

RICE-ECCLES STADIUM – SALT LAKE CITY, UT ROUND 17 OF 17 – JUNE 21, 2020

450SX BEST LAP TIMES – 450SX GROUP A QUALIFYING 1 POS. # RIDER BIKE BEST TIME 1 1 Cooper Webb KTM 450SX-F FE 49.657 2 21 Jason Anderson Husqvarna FC450 FE 49.664 3 3 Eli Tomac Kawasaki KX450 49.868 4 27 Malcolm Stewart Honda CRF450R 50.048 5 94 Ken Roczen Honda CRF450R WE 50.270 6 50 Benny Bloss KTM 450SX-F FE 50.311 7 46 Justin Hill Honda CRF450R 50.580 8 51 Justin Barcia Yamaha YZ450F 50.660 9 15 Dean Wilson Husqvarna FC450 FE 50.661 10 37 Martin Davalos KTM 450SX-F FE 50.722 11 16 Zach Osborne Husqvarna FC450 FE 50.818 12 10 Justin Brayton Honda CRF450R 51.136 13 4 Blake Baggett KTM 450SX-F FE 51.191 14 20 Broc Tickle Suzuki RMZ450 51.286 15 44 Kyle Cunningham Suzuki RMZ450 51.846 16 34 Tyler Bowers Kawasaki KX450 51.934 17 7 Aaron Plessinger Yamaha YZ450F 51.958 18 22 Chad Reed KTM 450SX-F 52.710 19 64 Vince Friese Honda CRF450R 52.995 20 11 Kyle Chisholm Yamaha YZ450F 53.863 Session Notes:

Green Flag at: 9:41:35.030 AIR Humidity: 31 % Temp: 74 ° F

TRACK Condition: Partly cloudy 09:55:17 June 21, 2020