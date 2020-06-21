SALT LAKE CITY SUPERCROSS-250 EAST-WEST SHOWDOWN:SEXTON/FERRANDIS ARE CHAMPS

Photos by Travis Fant

250 Main Event

McElrath gates nearly perfectly again. Jett Lawrence grabs the start, Sexton and Ferrandis is fourth. Forkner is out after the horrible crash on the first main start which was red flagged. Jett continues to lead, McElrath, Sexton, Mcadoo and then Ferrandis follow. Jett and McElrath battle while Sexton flies into the lead. McElrath and Sexton are playing weird games out in front. Sexton starts to yank a lead, Jett goes down and Ferrandis moved into fourth. Dylan tosses it away, but only loses one spot. Sexton and McElrath are way out in front, but it looks like Chase has this under control. Ferrandis is 13 seconds back in fourth place and looks like it will be an easy championship for the second straight year when his main competition crashed out.

Both Dylan Ferrandis and Chase Sexton win back to back championships in their respective series. Congrats!

250 East Heat Race

Colt Nichols grabs the start of the 250 east heat followed by his teammate Shane McElrath. Chase Sexton got a miserable start. Sexton easily moved up to transfer. McElrath moved into the lead, followed by Nichols, Pierce Brown and Sexton. Chase pulled a triple into the combo jump and moved into third place. Sexton is the fastest guy on the track and caught the lead duo. Sexton and Nichols crash horribly on the last lap when Nichols went to protect his line after a combo jump. Chase qualified, as did Nichols.

MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS SALT LAKE CITY 7

RICE-ECCLES STADIUM – SALT LAKE CITY, UT ROUND 17 OF 17 – JUNE 21, 2020

250SX PROVISIONAL RESULTS – 250SX EAST HEAT POS. # RIDER BIKE REG 1 12 Shane Mcelrath Yamaha YZ250F E 2 1E Chase Sexton Honda CRF250R E 3 84 Jo Shimoda Honda CRF250R E 4 352 Jalek Swoll Husqvarna FC250 E 5 38 Kyle Peters Honda CRF250R E 6 66 Enzo Lopes Yamaha YZ250F E 7 49 Chris Blose Honda CRF250R E 8 43 John Short Honda CRF250R E 9 13 Colt Nichols Yamaha YZ250F E 10 159 Jace Owen Honda CRF250R E 11 47 Lorenzo Locurcio Kawasaki KX250 E 12 73 Chase Marquier Honda CRF250R E 13 56 Justin Starling Husqvarna FC250 E 14 981 Curren Thurman KTM 250SX-F E 15 157 Darian Sanayei Kawasaki KX250 E 16 332 Dustin Winter KTM 250SX-F E 17 77 Kevin Moranz KTM 250SX-F E 18 59 Joshua Osby Yamaha YZ250F E 19 163 Pierce Brown KTM 250SX-F E 20 367 Hunter Sayles KTM 250SX-F E SESSION NOTES

Green Flag at: 13:04:04.788

250 West Heat Race

Oldenburg grabbed hole shot, Ferrandis goes down and has trouble getting restarted. Forkner sits in fifth place. Hartranft was the one who took out Dylan. Justin Cooper takes the lead, Christian Craig is second, The Lawrence brothers are in ninth and eleventh. Mosiman moves into third, followed by Forkner. Forkner takes out Mosiman who had joined the battle. Ferrandis missing qualifying by one position!

MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS SALT LAKE CITY 7

RICE-ECCLES STADIUM – SALT LAKE CITY, UT ROUND 17 OF 17 – JUNE 21, 2020

250SX PROVISIONAL RESULTS – 250SX WEST HEAT POS. # RIDER BIKE 1 32 Justin Cooper Yamaha YZ250F 2 62 Christian Craig Honda CRF250R 3 52 Austin Forkner Kawasaki KX250 4 29 Cameron Mcadoo Kawasaki KX250 5 57 Derek Drake KTM 250SX-F 6 40 Mitchell Oldenburg Honda CRF250R 7 28 Michael Mosiman Husqvarna FC250 8 83 Jett Lawrence Honda CRF250R 9 55 Martin Castelo Husqvarna FC250 10 1W Dylan Ferrandis Yamaha YZ250F 11 60 Mitchell Falk Honda CRF250R 12 26 Alex Martin Suzuki RMZ250 13 88 Logan Karnow Kawasaki KX250 14 227 Derek Kelley Husqvarna FC250 15 30 Brandon Hartranft KTM 250SX-F 16 118 Cheyenne Harmon Kawasaki KX250 17 97 Chris Howell Husqvarna FC250 18 35 Hunter Lawrence Honda CRF250R 19 72 Robbie Wageman Yamaha YZ250F 20 101 Luke Clout Honda CRF250R

LAST CHANCE QUALIFIER

It’s all or nothing for Dylan Ferrandis as he has to get through this in a qualifying position to have a chance to win another SX title. Ferrandis grabs the hole shot, Hartranft is second, Martin is third on his JGR Suzuki. Hunter Lawrence got a miserable start has moved into sixth with a few laps left. Only the top four make it to the main. Ferrandis wins and is in the main!