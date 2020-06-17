SALT LAKE CITY SUPERCROSS 16–250 EAST QUALIFYING

Only three points separate Chase Sexton from Shane McElrath as the two resume their battle for the 250 Regional Supercross Championship. The eastern riders resumed control of Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City after surrendering it to the riders of the West for two rounds. Now, it’s game time for the two rivals. Sexton came up on top in timed qualifying, but all his rivals were close. The schedule in the MDT time zone, is posted below. For more coverage of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross season, click here.

1 Chase Sexton 43.673

2 Shane Mcelrath 44.287

3 Colt Nichols 44.765

4 Jo Shimoda 44.930

5 Pierce Brown 45.412

6 Enzo Lopes 45.708

7 Justin Starling 45.798

8 Jalek Swoll 45.972

9 Kyle Peters 46.189

10 Chris Blose 46.236

11 Joshua Osby 46.626

12 Jerry Robin 46.724

13 John Short 46.731

14 Coty Schock 46.742

15 Chase Marquier 46.967

16 Lorenzo Locurcio 46.993

17 Hunter Sayles 47.054

18 Darian Sanayei 47.073

19 Dustin Winter 47.094

20 Curren Thurman 47.181

21 Luke Neese 47.485

22 Justin Rodbell 47.628

23 Kevin Moranz 47.700

24 Wilson Fleming 49.000

25 Logan Leitzel 49.017

26 Lane Shaw 49.418

27 Travis Delnicki 49.716

28 Chad Saultz 49.747

29 Vincent Murphy 50.913

30 Jace Owen 1:20.447

Wednesday

11:00 am – 11:45 am Stands Open for Track Viewing

12:00 pm – 12:05 pm 250SX Group B Sighting (2 Laps)

12:05 pm – 12:13 pm 250SX Group B Free Practice

12:15 pm – 12:20 pm 250SX Group A Sighting (2 Laps)

12:20 pm – 12:28 pm 250SX Group A Free Practice

12:30 pm – 12:35 pm 450SX Group A Sighting (2 Laps)

12:35 pm – 12:43 pm 450SX Group A Free Practice

12:45 pm – 12:50 pm 450SX Group B Sighting (2 Laps)

12:50 pm – 12:58 pm 450SX Group B Free Practice

1:05 pm – 1:15 pm 250SX Group B Qualifying

1:20 pm – 1:30 pm 250SX Group A Qualifying

1:35 pm – 1:45 pm 450SX Group A Qualifying

1:50 pm – 2:00 pm 450SX Group B Qualifying

2:00 pm – 2:35 pm Track Maintenance

2:35 pm – 2:45 pm 250SX Group B Qualifying

2:50 pm – 3:00 pm 250SX Group A Qualifying

3:05 pm – 3:15 pm 450SX Group A Qualifying

3:20 pm – 3:30 pm 450SX Group B Qualifying

3:30 pm – 5:00 pm Track Maintenance

Evening Program

5:05 pm – 5:13 pm 250SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

5:19 pm – 5:27 pm 250SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

5:34 pm – 5:42 pm 450SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

5:48 pm – 5:56 pm 450SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

5:56 pm – 6:11 pm Track Maintenance

6:11 pm – 6:18 pm 250SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)

6:24 pm – 6:31 pm 450SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)

6:31 pm – 6:46 pm Intermission

6:46 pm – 6:49 pm 250SX Sighting Lap

6:51 pm – 7:08 pm 250SX Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders

7:08 pm – 7:15 pm 250SX Victory Circle

7:15 pm – 7:24 pm Track Maintenance

7:24 pm – 7:27 pm 450SX Sighting Lap

7:29 pm – 7:51 pm 450SX Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders

7:51 pm – 8:00 pm 450SX Victory Circle

250 EAST POINTS AFTER 7 of 9 ROUNDS

1 Chase Sexton 166

2 Shane Mcelrath 163

3 Garrett Marchbanks 119

4 Jeremy Martin 105

5 Jalek Swoll 91

6 Jo Shimoda 89

7 Enzo Lopes 81

8 Rj Hampshire 80

9 Pierce Brown 73

10 Kyle Peters 69

11 Jace Owen 66

12 Jordan Bailey 64

13 John Short 55

14 Colt Nichols 52

15 Jordon Smith 48

16 Joshua Hill 43

17 Chris Blose 41

18 Cedric Soubeyras 35

19 Justin Starling 35

20 Joey Crown Metamora, MI