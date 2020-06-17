SALT LAKE CITY SUPERCROSS 16–250 EAST QUALIFYING

Only three points separate Chase Sexton from Shane McElrath as the two resume their battle for the 250 Regional Supercross Championship. The eastern riders resumed control of Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City after surrendering it to the riders of the West for two rounds. Now, it’s game time for the two rivals. Sexton came up on top in timed qualifying, but all his rivals were close. The schedule in the MDT time zone, is posted below. For more coverage of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross season, click here.
1 Chase Sexton 43.673
2 Shane Mcelrath 44.287
3 Colt Nichols 44.765
4 Jo Shimoda 44.930
5 Pierce Brown 45.412
6 Enzo Lopes 45.708
7 Justin Starling 45.798
8 Jalek Swoll 45.972
9 Kyle Peters 46.189
10 Chris Blose 46.236
11 Joshua Osby 46.626
12 Jerry Robin 46.724
13 John Short 46.731
14 Coty Schock 46.742
15 Chase Marquier 46.967
16 Lorenzo Locurcio 46.993
17 Hunter Sayles 47.054
18 Darian Sanayei 47.073
19 Dustin Winter 47.094
20 Curren Thurman 47.181
21 Luke Neese 47.485
22 Justin Rodbell 47.628
23 Kevin Moranz 47.700
24 Wilson Fleming 49.000
25 Logan Leitzel 49.017
26 Lane Shaw 49.418
27 Travis Delnicki 49.716
28 Chad Saultz 49.747
29 Vincent Murphy 50.913
30 Jace Owen 1:20.447
Wednesday
11:00 am – 11:45 am Stands Open for Track Viewing
12:00 pm – 12:05 pm 250SX Group B Sighting (2 Laps)
12:05 pm – 12:13 pm 250SX Group B Free Practice
12:15 pm – 12:20 pm 250SX Group A Sighting (2 Laps)
12:20 pm – 12:28 pm 250SX Group A Free Practice
12:30 pm – 12:35 pm 450SX Group A Sighting (2 Laps)
12:35 pm – 12:43 pm 450SX Group A Free Practice
12:45 pm – 12:50 pm 450SX Group B Sighting (2 Laps)
12:50 pm – 12:58 pm 450SX Group B Free Practice
1:05 pm – 1:15 pm 250SX Group B Qualifying
1:20 pm – 1:30 pm 250SX Group A Qualifying
1:35 pm – 1:45 pm 450SX Group A Qualifying
1:50 pm – 2:00 pm 450SX Group B Qualifying
2:00 pm – 2:35 pm Track Maintenance
2:35 pm – 2:45 pm 250SX Group B Qualifying
2:50 pm – 3:00 pm 250SX Group A Qualifying
3:05 pm – 3:15 pm 450SX Group A Qualifying
3:20 pm – 3:30 pm 450SX Group B Qualifying
3:30 pm – 5:00 pm Track Maintenance
Evening Program
5:05 pm – 5:13 pm 250SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)
5:19 pm – 5:27 pm 250SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)
5:34 pm – 5:42 pm 450SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)
5:48 pm – 5:56 pm 450SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)
5:56 pm – 6:11 pm Track Maintenance
6:11 pm – 6:18 pm 250SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)
6:24 pm – 6:31 pm 450SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)
6:31 pm – 6:46 pm Intermission
6:46 pm – 6:49 pm 250SX Sighting Lap
6:51 pm – 7:08 pm 250SX Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders
7:08 pm – 7:15 pm 250SX Victory Circle
7:15 pm – 7:24 pm Track Maintenance
7:24 pm – 7:27 pm 450SX Sighting Lap
7:29 pm – 7:51 pm 450SX Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders
7:51 pm – 8:00 pm 450SX Victory Circle
250 EAST POINTS AFTER 7 of 9 ROUNDS
1 Chase Sexton 166
2 Shane Mcelrath 163
3 Garrett Marchbanks 119
4 Jeremy Martin 105
5 Jalek Swoll 91
6 Jo Shimoda 89
7 Enzo Lopes 81
8 Rj Hampshire 80
9 Pierce Brown 73
10 Kyle Peters 69
11 Jace Owen 66
12 Jordan Bailey 64
13 John Short 55
14 Colt Nichols 52
15 Jordon Smith 48
16 Joshua Hill 43
17 Chris Blose 41
18 Cedric Soubeyras 35
19 Justin Starling 35
