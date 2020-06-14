SALT LAKE CITY 5: FORKNER VS FERRANDIS, ONE ON ONE

Dylan Ferrandis, Austin Forkner and Justin Cooper lined up for a continuation of their on-going battle in the 250 West class at Salt Lake City. It was their second consecutive race at the venue that has been the home of Monster Energy Supercross since the end of May. Last Wednesday we saw Forkner win, but Ferrandis still managed to extend his points lead. It’s still somewhat precarious, with only 11 points separating the top three riders. For more coverage of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross season, click here.

HEAT ONE

Justin Cooper led the entire race in heat one. Austin Forkner and Jett Lawrence tangled on the first lap and had to come through the pack. Alex Martin ended up in second ahead of Jett’s bother Hunter Lawrence. Forkner caught up to fourth head of Luke Clout. Jett got up to sixth ahead of Robbie Wageman, Martin Castelo and Killian Auberson.

1 Justin Cooper

2 Alex Martin

3 Hunter Lawrence

4 Austin Forkner

5 Luke Clout

6 Jett Lawrence

7 Robbie Wageman

8 Martin Castelo

9 Killian Auberson

10 Bryson Gardner

11 Lorenzo Camporese

12 Richard Taylor

13 Wyatt Lyonsmith

14 Chase Felong

15 Blaine Silveira

16 Dawson Newby

17 David Pulley

HEAT 2

Dylan Ferrandis got out front early, but went down, handing the lead to Derek Drake. Christian Craig and Cameron McAdoo followed Drake for most of the race. Both of them managed to push Drake back in the later laps, while Ferrandis worked his way up to seventh.

1 Christian Craig

2 Cameron Mcadoo

3 Derek Drake

4 Brandon Hartranft

5 Mitchell Oldenburg

6 Michael Mosiman

7 Dylan Ferrandis

8 Mitchell Falk

9 Derek Kelley

10 Logan Karnow

11 Geran Stapleton

12 RJ Wageman

13 Cheyenne Harmon

14 Addison Emory

15 Mike Henderson

16 Corbin Hayes

17 Chris Howell

250 LCQ

1 Geran Stapleton

2 Lorenzo Camporese

3 Chris Howell

4 Logan Karnow

5 Cheyenne Harmon

6 Wyatt Lyonsmith

7 RJ Wageman

8 Richard Taylor

9 Chase Felong

10 Addison Emory

11 Bryson Gardner

12 Mike Henderson

13 Dawson Newby

14 Blaine Silveira

15 David Pulley

16 Corbin Hayes

250 WEST MAIN EVENT

Dylan Ferrandis made the best of a poor gate pick, getting the holeshot from the outside. Christian Craig quickly got into second with Hunter Lawrence third. Hunter made a mistake on the third lap, dropping back to sixth. Austin Forkner, in the meantime, cut his way up to third and started pushing Craig. Five laps into the race, Forkner moved into second and started closing in on Ferrandis. That set up a battle that saw the two of them gap the rest of the field. By the halfway point, Jett Lawrence had recovered from a poor start and caught brother Hunter. They both passed Craig when he went down and right afterward, Jett passed Hunter for fifth. Up front, Forkner continued to hound Ferrandis until he finally made an aggressive pass, knocking Ferrandis off the track. In the remaining five laps, Ferrandis made up a little ground, but it wouldn’t be enough to make a serious challenge. In those laps, an epic battle for third erupted between Michael Mosiman, Jett Lawrence and Camercon McAdoo. Jett came out on top, earning his first podium ahead of McAdoo and Mosiman.

1 Austin Forkner

2 Dylan Ferrandis

3 Jett Lawrence

4 Cameron Mcadoo

5 Michael Mosiman

6 Justin Cooper

7 Hunter Lawrence

8 Brandon Hartranft

9 Derek Drake

10 Christian Craig

11 Luke Clout

12 Mitchell Oldenburg

13 Mitchell Falk

14 Martin Castelo

15 Killian Auberson

16 Robbie Wageman

17 Logan Karnow

18 Chris Howell

19 Derek Kelley

20 Geran Stapleton

21 Alex Martin

22 Lorenzo Camporese