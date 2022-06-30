ROCZEN TO RIDE SX GLOBAL

SX Global, the Australian sports and entertainment company spearheading the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX), is pleased to announce that two-time 450 motocross champion Ken Roczen has officially committed to compete in the 2022 FIM-sanctioned World Supercross Championship, slated to begin in early October.

One of the most successful and prominent riders in the sport, Roczen, a 28-year-old German native, comes to WSX boasting an impressive resume, including 48 combined professional 450cc and 250cc victories at events around the world. The 2022 WSX Global Championship will see Roczen bring his incredible talent and championship pedigree to thousands of die-hard fans in stadiums around the world throughout the three-round championship. Roczen is currently in negotiations to finalize an agreement to compete for one of the 10 exclusively licensed teams, with details to be released by the team once an agreement is finalized.

“The WSX is a unique opportunity to compete on a truly global scale, and I’m thrilled to be a part of that,” said Roczen. “I haven’t raced overseas in a very long time so I’m looking forward to bringing supercross to die-hard fans at these international events in 2022, all while competing for an FIM-sanctioned world title. I’m thrilled for what will no doubt be an unbelievable experience and a fantastic springboard for a full assault on my 2023 Supercross and Motocross championship goals.”

“Ken Roczen is an absolute superstar of supercross, recognized across the globe. To have him compete in our inaugural season as we usher in a new, global era of supercross, is nothing short of incredible,” said Adam Bailey, Managing Director – Motorsport of SX Global. “Ken embodies all the qualities that make supercross athletes, the toughest and most inspirational athletes in the world. It’s only fitting that he becomes one of our marquee challengers for the 2022 FIM World Championship crown.”

The FIM World Supercross Championship will annually take place in the second half of the year, with 2022 events from late October through November. 2022 will serve as a “pilot” season, allowing the championship to establish itself and build momentum going into 2023. From 2023 onwards, the FIM World Supercross Championship will expand annually between June and November, with up to twelve events in 2023.

For more information and updated news and announcements from the FIM World Supercross Championship, visit wsxchampionship.com.