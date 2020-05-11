RIEJU (FORMERLY GASGAS) IS BACK WITH CENTRAL POWERSPORTS DISTRIBUTION

Central Powersports Distribution is the new OEM Motorcycle Distribution Center opening in the heart of North America. Located in Watertown, South Dakota, “CPD” is made up of the same staff that facilitated the growth of Torrot GasGas in North America up until the acquisition of GasGas by Pierer Mobility AG (KTM). Using their collective experience and knowledge, Central Powersports Distribution will work with small European OEMs and powersports accessories manufacturers to bring their products to the US market.
Central Powersports Distribution (www.cpd.direct) has reached distribution agreements with multiple OEM manufacturers, and are excited to start building their brands in the US. CPD’s unique approach creates a strong foundation for brands looking to establish themselves in North America. CPD provides multiple noncompeting OEMs with shared facilities, staff, warehouse space, logistics, and distribution opportunities; CPD essentially acts as the “middle-man” between the manufacturer overseas and the dealers and consumers here Stateside.
Here are the OEMs they are already supporting:
FUNNELWEB FILTER
(www.funnelweb-filter.com)
