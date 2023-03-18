RIDING THE HONDA CRF450RWE SEXTON REPLICA: THE WRAP

We now have the 2023 CRF450RWE and we’ve been dodging the storms to get some time on it. It’s a special edition of the CRF450R–actually, another special edition. There are several. In addition to the standard model, which sells for $9599, there’s a 50th Anniversary edition with retro cosmetics for $9899. Then there’s the CRF450R-S, which is essentially a 2022 model. That sells for $8799. The Works Edition is a team replica with a long list of upgrades and graphics that are a tribute to the HRC works team and Chase Sexton. It carries a price of $12,399. By the way, Honda doesn’t officially call it the Sexton Replica. We do.

This is the fifth year for the Honda CRF450RWE and by far, the 2023 standard model is the best starting point for an all-out pro-level racer. For 2023 it got a new frame, although the differences are subtle. Flex characteristics were altered without significant changes to overall geometry. In the motor, the intake ports were reshaped, the throttle body was downsized and the cam profile was redesigned. The Showa suspension got new valving at both ends. In the rear, the shock spring was increased from 54 N/mm to 56. All those changes affect both the standard model and the Works Edition. In addition to all that, the RWE gets:

Head work

Yoshimura exhaust with stainless steel header

Hinson clutch cover

Hinson basket

New mapping

Throttle Jockey seat cover

HRC graphics

Twin Air filter element

DID gold chain

Renthal Kevlar grips

Anodized triple clamps

DID LT-X rims

Red valve cover

Laser engraved logo

Kashima & Ti Nitride for the fork and shock shaft

The shock and fork have valving that is further updated from the standard 2023 model in order to work with the low-friction coatings.

We already know that the 2023 standard edition made impressive gains in manageability. The smaller throttle body and the new cam for 2023 changed everything. The motor gained massive low-end torque. Below 7500 rpm, it was the dyno champ of our 2023 motocross shootout. Nothing came close. After that, it packed up and went home. In peak power, it gave away almost 4 horsepower to the KTM, Husky and Yamaha.

The Works Edition regains about half of that peak-power deficit without losing anything down low. It’s still a bottom-to-mid range powerhouse, but now the drop on top is much less noticeable. If you get into a bar-to-bar drag race with a KTM, the 450RWE can go all the way to the rev limiter and have a fighting chance. The usable powerband is actually broader than it’s been in years.

Despite the kinder, gentler power delivery, the Honda is still a demanding motorcycle. It’s quick-steering and a little hyperactive. That’s a trait that long time Honda riders love but others have a hard time coming to terms with. It can wear you out. This isn’t a stability issue; the CRF has no issues with headshake or anything scary that happens at speed. It’s more about that moment when you initiate the turn. The Honda can cut it sharper than you might want, so be ready.

The suspension is closer to the mark than ever. The stiffer rear shock spring this year is a step in the right direction. There’s less chassis movement than before, and it does an okay job with small chop and square edges. The Works Edition has a different feel from the standard one, but not that different. The fork is a little cushier without being overlay active. It’s still not the best suspension set up for really rough tracks, but it’s better. The bar is getting higher all the time in the suspension world. We like this bike a lot and can’t wait for things to dry out so we can get more time on it. The full test will be in the June, 2023 print edition of Dirt Bike.

WORLD 2-STROKE

The Wiseco Two-Stroke World Championship is coming to Glen Helen on April 8th. It’s happening on a Saturday this year to give us all Easter day off. Dirt Bike Magazine will be hosting a live feed of the Open Pro race on our Youtube channel. Mark Tilley has been named to co-host the event, and it will feature both motos plus features and interviews. Put it on the calendar!

NGPC LIVE FEED

https://www.youtube.com/live/_bcNsp0fXN4?feature=share

The NGPC series had a successful live feed of round four at Glen Helen, too. The next one will be during the Pro class of tthe rond at 29 Palms on April 2. Check it out!

THE DIRT BIKE PODCAST

If you have a long drive in front of you and need to know about the 2023 250 motocross bikes, tune into the official Dirt Bike podcast. After you listen to the audio version of our 250 shootout, you can claim a discount on your print subscription with the secret code that only true insiders get.

2023 250 MX Shootout – Dirt Bike podcast WILD BORE GNCC

The Wild Bore is in the books after last weekend. It was round 2 of the GNCC series at Hog Waller ATV Resort and Campground in Florida. The runout was 1,017 bikes.

2023 OVERALL WINNERS

Wild Boar XC1 Bike

Benjamin Kelley (KTM)

Steward Baylor (KTM)

Craig DeLong (HQV)

Wild Boar XC1 ATV

Brycen Neal (YAM)

Hunter Hart (YAM)

Cole Richardson (YAM)

XC2 250 Pro:

Ryder Lafferty (GAS)

Liam Draper (YAM)

Lyndon Snodgrass (KAW)

XC3 Winner: Toby Cleveland (YAM)

WXC Winner: Korie Steede (KTM)

DAYTONA PAST

We’re still a little high on Daytona from last week. In case you wanted to look at the record book of the longest running motocross or supercross race in America here it is:

DAYTONA PAST WINNERS

1971: Gunnar Lindstrom (250 class) Bryan Kenney (500).

1972: Jimmy Weinert (250) Mark Blackwell (500)

1973: Bob Grossi (250) Pierre Karsmakers (500).

1974: Pierre Karsmakers (250) Roger Decoster (500)

1975: Jimmy Ellis (250) Steve Stackable (500)

1976: Tony DiStefano

1977: Bob Hannah

1978: Marty Tripes

1979: Jimmy Weinert

1980: Rex Staten

1981: Darrell Shultz

1982: Darrell Shultz

1983: Bob Hannah

1984: David Bailey

1985: Bob Hannah

1986: Rick Johnson

1987: Rick Ryan

1988: Rick Johnson

1989: Jeff Stanton

1990: Jeff Stanton

1991: Jeff Stanton

1992: Jeff Stanton

1993: Mike Kiedrowski

1994: Mike Kiedrowski

1995: Mike Kiedrowski

1996: Jeremy McGrath

1997: Jeff Emig

1998: Jeremy McGrath

1999: Jeremy McGrath

2000: Ricky Carmichael

2001: Ricky Carmichael

2002: Ricky Carmichael

2003: Ricky Carmichael

2004: Chad Reed

2005: Chad Reed

2006: Ricky Carmichael

2007: James Stewart

2008: Kevin Windham

2009: Chad Reed

2010: Ryan Villopoto

2011: Ryan Villopoto

2012: James Stewart

2013: Ryan Villopoto

2014: Ryan Villopoto

2015: Ryan Dungey

2016: Eli Tomac

2017: Eli Tomac

2018: Justin Brayton

2019: Eli Tomac

2020: Eli Tomac

2021: Eli Tomac

2022: Eli Tomac

2023: Eli Tomac

That’s all for this week!