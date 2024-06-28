RIDING THE 2025 KTM 450SX-F: THE WRAP

We have the 2025 KTM 450SX-F in the shop now. In keeping with tradition, this is the production version of the 2024 ½ KTM 450SX-F Race Edition. It comes with the latest rendition of the steel central backbone frame, the new bodywork and all the mechanical changes that we previewed on the Factory Edition just a few months ago. The combined KTM, Husqvarna and GasGas factory riders were all offered their choice for the Supercross season; they could ride the previous frame (which had been the subject of so much criticism) or the new one. The results were mixed. That wasn’t surprising. The teams had spent two seasons finding solutions and didn’t want to start over yet again.

That means virtually nothing to rank and file riders in the real world. The demands of Supercross and Pro Motocross are very different from those of local racing and riding. But, unlike factory riders, we can’t choose which frame we want for our new race bike. So, compared to last year’s standard edition of the 450SX-F, we have a frame that has less material around the steering head and the shock tower. The engine hangars are new as well. In the suspension department, the linkage is new and has a smaller pivot bolt with less drag. The lever ratio is unchanged, but the spring rate has increased and there are valving changes to both the shock and the Xact air fork.

Up front, the bike is still outrageously powerful. Its most aggressive configuration is map #2 (green light on) with the vented airbox cover. If any other bike beats you to the first turn, that’s on you. It makes power everywhere, but mainly on top. It really comes alive in the upper mid range and eventually revs higher and makes more power than anything in the class. Is it too much for the average rider to handle? No. The power is absolutely linear. There’s no dead spot or hesitation and you know exactly what’s going to happen as it builds up to that spectacular peak. You can back out anywhere along the way with no hard feelings.



In terms of low-rpm torque, the KTM is typical of most modern 450s. The Honda, Yamaha and Kawasaki might even hold a slight edge. In the midler map with the unvented airbox cover, the bike isn’t that different at low rpm. The rush in the upper midrange is curtailed, but make no mistake, the 450SX-F is still one of the most potent motocross bikes in the world.



KTM took all kinds of heat over the frame that arrived with the 2022 Factory Edition. As time passed, however, we warmed up to that bike. One factor, we discovered, was that it became more and more compliant as the frame “broke in.” We also discovered that the more rigid chassis had advantages in stability on truly rough tracks. This year KTM struck a legitimate balance. The new chassis has all the same advantages that we experienced back in 2022. It has excellent cornering manners and remains stable and level under acceleration. But, that harsh edge is vastly diminished from day one. You don’t have to wait for any 10-hour break-in period. A brand-new 2025 KTM is more compliant than even a high-time 2024 model. That doesn’t mean, however, that we have rolled back the clock to 2022. Those machines now feel almost like vintage bikes by today’s standard. Times change, and so do the expectations we have for current motocross bikes. We’re still in the testing process and learning more about the bike every day. The full test will appear in the September, 2024 print edition of Dirt Bike.

THE CHECKERS TURN 75



On January 4-5th 2025, the Checkers MX will host their 75th Annual World Championship Check Chase Hare and Hound. This event will cross 100 miles of Johnson Valley OHV. The club is seeking sponsorship to provide a $10,000 purse that will be spread out across the top 10 riders as well as the top finishing amateur, novice and woman riders. The Check Chase has a history of being the most grueling desert race in the U.S. and anyone that would like to be involved in this historic event can contact the checkers through club president Trevor Hoffman; [email protected].

COLT NICHOLS AND BETA PART WAYS



Beta USA and Colt Nichols have mutually parted ways. Nichols was originally signed through the 2025 season however both parties agreed to go their separate ways. Beta USA will continue to field a two-rider Supercross team for the 2025 season and is currently seeking a replacement rider to join teammate Benny Bloss. “I appreciate Colt for the time he spent with the Beta USA team and we wish him all the best for his future,” said Carlen Gardner, Team Manager.

“When building a new team, success does not generally come overnight. There are highs and lows. Our team worked extremely hard with Colt however with him being injured, and then coming back mid-season, it was a tough uphill battle. We will continue to push non-stop to develop our team into something special. I wish Colt the best for the future,” said Tim Pilg, Beta USA President.

VEGAS TO RENO

SOUTHWICK

WHO SAYS WE CAN’T HAVE NICE THINGS?

We have more bikes than we can possibly ride in the shop right here. Here are just a couple of them to look forward to in coming moonths. stay tuned!