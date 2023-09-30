RIDING THE 2024 YAMAHA YZ250F: THE WRAP

Sometimes, when a new model is important enough, the introduction can last weeks. We first saw photos of the 2024 Yamaha YZ250F on July 26. Then, on September 24th we saw it in person on the floor of the L.A. Coliseum in advance of the SMX finals. Last Tuesday, we got to ride it for the first time with the rest of the press at Perris Raceway–we spent most of the day shooting photos and video with Carson Brown. Thursday was the first real day of testing at Glen Helen.

This bike is especially interesting to me because I love racing 250 four-strokes. The YZ has been our shootout winner for several years now, but it was never my personal favorite. It was too cramped! I have nothing but respect for Steve Butler in Yamaha’s testing department, but he’s kind of a pocket-sized man and the YZ reflects that. Now, apparently Travis Preston has been speaking up for regular-sized riders. The YZ250F has grown up. It got the frame that was introduced last year for the YZ450F. That bike was greeted with mixed feelings by our staff. Pete Murray loved it and continues to love it. Mark Tilley thought it had odd handling traits and needed more stability. It seems that most of the press originally sided with Pete, but then many of Yamaha’s pro riders felt more like Mark–Dylan Ferrandis being the most vocal.

The Yamaha is now the biggest, most roomy of all the 250 motocross bikes. It’s a large bike with a tall seat height and a very relaxed rider layout. Big riders love it. For smaller riders, some adjustment might be necessary. Sean Lipanovich is 5’5”, so he can’t touch the ground flat-footed on virtually any full sized motorcycle. The Yamaha was a struggle for him just to get a leg over. He would also require starting blocks for a gate launch. On the track, though, those issues were negligible.

As far as overall handling traits, Sean and I both love it. You can come in hard, point the front wheel and track out of turns with less throttle. You don’t have to have the throttle wide open just to make it turn. The bike feels lighter and more responsive. It does feel busier at the entry to the turn. If you ride a Honda or a KTM, you will feel right at home from the start. If you absolutely loved the nature of your old YZ250F, you might have a little adjustment to make.

As far as suspension goes, everyone loved the YZ. That goes for pro-level guys like Carson Brown all the way to super-duper seniors like me. In general, the YZ suspension doesn’t really shine on low-speed, choppy tracks. It’s okay there, but where it really shines is when the speeds are higher and the bumps are larger. It has an ability to keep a fairly even keel while it’s absorbing the biggest whoops and most horrid conditions.

If there’s anything that will hold the YZ back in the coming year it’s the fact that the motor is more or less frozen in time. It’s still a relatively powerful 250 four-stroke, but the ante is always getting higher in that world. Already the Kawasaki, KTM and Husqvarna have an edge in mid- and top-end power. Where the Yamaha still holds an edge is in throttle response. It gets more accomplished with quarter or half throttle than just about anything else. We have the bike in our care now and we aren’t letting go of it any time soon. The test will appear in the December, 2023 print edition of Dirt Bike.

SUZUKI & MORE CARSON BROWN

On Monday we got to ride the 2024 Suzuki RM-Z450 and RM-Z250. There are no changes, but there’s a twist this year. For a limited time, Suzuki will allow you to transform your bike into an RM Army Special Edition by giving you a Pro Circuit exhaust and graphics. The price is still $9199. Unlike other special editions, you get to keep your stock parts.

We got a bonus at the Suzuki intro Monday–we got to ride Ken Roczen’s bike. When I say “we” I mean that Carson Brown got to ride it while I shoot photos and video. Sometimes seniority isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. We will have a video out soon with everything Carson had to say.

GO TEAM GUAM!

Sean Lipan0vich is a regular test rider as well as one of our favorite people. He will be representing the U.S. Territory of Guam at the Motocross of Nations in Ernee, France next week. Josh Varise Grant Harlan. Sean’s dad Pete–another awesome human– will be team manager along with Doug Dubach. Love these guys!

FXR RIDER APPLICATIONS BEING ACCEPTED