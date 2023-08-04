RIDING THE 2024 GASGAS MX & OFF-ROAD BIKES: THE WRAP

GasGas presented its new lineup in different fashion for 2024. Instead of revealing the new models to the press at a private event, the company opened its doors to the public. The affair was called the GasGas Spice It Up Festival and was held at Crossodroma La Trogna in Castello, Italy. This wasn’t quite like anything we’ve seen in the U.S. There were technical seminars, bike displays, accessories, music, food and a chance for the people to hang out with GasGas factory riders like Justin Barcia and Taddy Blazusiak. The general public got a chance to ride any of the 2024 models that they signed up for. It was all free, but it filled up fast.

I was there on a condensed experiment in jet lag, but I loved every minute of it. The bikes are all new to GasGas, but we all knew what to expect based on what we’ve seen from its sister brands, KTM and Husqvarna. For 2023, the motocross bikes will include the MC450F, MC350F and MC250F. Two-stroke motocrossers will include the MC250, MC125. The MC85, MC65 and MC50 haven’t yet been shown, but they will soon show up. All of the full-size bikes will have the new chassis, and almost all of the motors are new–only the MC450F carries over some existing engine designs. The off-road four-strokes will include a new green-sticker eligible EW500F as well as a non-certified EC450F. The two-stokes include the EC300 trail bike and the cross country EX300 and EX250. Additionally, there are two dual-sport bikes: the ES500S and ES350s.

Just as in the past, there are a number of equipment divergences compared with KTM models. All GasGas models will have Braktec hydraulic system for the brakes and clutches. Most will have no map switch–the only notable exception is the MC125. Most will have exhaust headpipe unadorned with a resonance chamber–the only exception there is the MC250F.

I spent most of my time riding the GasGas EX450F, which I loved. You can check out the EX450 video here. Gary Sutherlin helped with a photo shoot–big thanks! The story will appear in the October, 2023 print issue of Dirt Bike.

LARRY WARD AND THE NOLEEN SIZZLER

Privateers have been having a banner year in the 2023 outdoor series, but they will have a long way to go to match what Larry Ward did in the 1995 Supercross series. Clark Jones at Noleen put together an effort with a few backdoor parts from Yamaha and quasi-support from Sizzler to put Larry in second place in the points that year. Considering that Jeremy McGrath was at the height of his powers, that was like winning. Ward didn’t win any mains that year, but he finished on the podium seven times–usually behind McGrath.

The YZ250 didn’t even have works suspension or a factory cylinder–everything was modified by Noleen. We rode Larry’s bike for a feature in the July 1995 issue of Dirt Bike. Among our test riders was Jim Holley. “I’d race this thing,” said Jim. “It has a good controllable hit and the suspension is set up well for me. The rear end works great, the bike hooks up better than my YZ and the power lets me clear doubles from the inside line.”

CAN-AM LEGACY

Can-Am is finally embracing its two-wheel legacy. With the coming of a new electric motorcycle line, someone at Bombardier noticed that the company has a history of success in motorcycle racing that includes a National Motocross Championship (with Gary Jones) and two Supercross Championships (with Jimmy Ellis). The company has released several videos with archive footage of the Can-Am motorcycle era of the ’70s.

RM ARMY BOOT CAMP #3

Suzuki Motor USA and the Pipes Motorsports Group are pleased to announce the third in a series of RM Army Boot Camp events for riders of Suzuki RM and RM-Z motocross bikes.

Scheduled for Friday, August 25th at Ironman Raceway, Crawfordsville, IN.

RM Army recruits enjoying their day with the PMG and Suzuki team.

The Suzuki RM Army Boot Camp lets Suzuki RM and RM-Z owners hang with some of their favorite Suzuki racers at select MX tracks around the country.

The RM Army Boot Camp is a one-day event featuring an exclusive, friendly experience with MX track ride sessions, bike setup coaching and tech tips from the Pipes Motorsports Group’s Supercross racing team technicians and pro riders*, a Suzuki product display, rider interaction, food, refreshments, and fun at some of the best pro and amateur motocross tracks in the USA.

Attendees will also walk away with great memories and exclusive RM Army Boot Camp gear to commemorate their day at the track.

Based on the outstanding success of the first, second, and third RM Army Boot Camp held earlier in this year at DT-1 MX Park in Tulare, CA, Perris Raceway in Perris, CA, and Spring Creek MX Park the momentum behind the fourth event in the series is strong and building. With more than 300 attendees enjoying the hospitality and expertise of the Pipes Motorsports Group and Suzuki staff, all had a great couple of days.

All current Suzuki RM and RM-Z owners are encouraged to attend these once-in-a-lifetime events, which are complimentary for being loyal Suzuki owners and honorary RM Army recruits.

Ken Roczen’s mechanic, Travis Soules, showing RM Army recruits some tech tips.

Suzuki RM and RM-Z owners may induct themselves by pre-registering at SuzukiCycles.com/Racing/RM-Army-Boot-Camp for the chance to hang and ride with premier Suzuki athletes like Ken Roczen, Freddie Noren, Kyle Chisolm, and Marshal Weltin (Pro rider lineup may vary by event and is subject to change.)

See you next week!