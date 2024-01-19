RICKY BRABEC WINS THE 2024 DAKAR RALLY!

Ricky Brabec has won the 2024 Dakar Rally. He ran a strategically flawless race throughout the 14 days and 12 stages to preserve an 11-minute lead over Ross Branch. His only stage win came two days ago, and that was followed by a brilliant stage 11, where he started in front and finished in front. On that stage, Ross Branch had the best adjusted time, which meant that Ricky only had to follow Ross today. Kevin Benavides had the fastest time on the final day for his third stage win this year. In the end, the podium was Brabec, Branch, Adrien Van Beveren and Benavides.

Ricky Brabec: “This time was a little bit different. I feel like this one was more earned. This time was a lot tougher. In 2020, we had a big gap from the get-go. Here, I think me and Ross spent three days with a couple of seconds difference. It was a tight race for all of us. I think between first and third there are eleven minutes or something, whatever Adrien got, but it’s been a tight race and ten minutes is not a big gap here on the rally. It’s been tight. I had two good days, two opportunities to make a good push, but also stage 11 was a scare factor for me because I knew Ross was starting behind me, 18 minutes behind, and if he caught me it would be over. Stage 11 was hard for me, but I stayed focused, got to the finishing line and didn’t lose too much time, so I’m really happy with this and I’m really happy for the team. I’m happy for all of us, we did an excellent job all of the two weeks. I think number 9 will be my lucky number from now on.”

Ross Branch: “Finally finished the Dakar!! It was a really tough Dakar 2024, and I’m so thrilled to be here! Finishing on the podium was always the goal, and today it’s a dream come true. I’m really over the moon to achieve this goal for Hero. And a big thank you to the team for developing a highly competitive machine, for the sleepless 3 weeks here, and for everything they’ve sacrificed to reach to this point. I’m really proud of my team. We’ve got some more work to do to be on the next step, so we’ll look forward to that in the next year. A big thank you to everyone for your continued support from all around the world!”

Kyle McCoy: “That feeling!!! Finished the final stage today (which even then they didn’t let up on difficulty). I had an amazing journey and proud to be the 3rd American to finish Malle moto class for the Dakar Rally in the 44 year history. We started with 30 in our class of “Original by Motul” (Ironman), 20 finished and I came in 10th (right where I belong mid-pack). But for me it was mostly about setting out to finish what I started last year. This race is incredibly difficult, and the fellas in this group of 30 are incredibly tough and come from all corners of the globe. They all have my utmost respect. I had some extreme highs and lows. Day 7 in the dunes when my mechanical issue nearly brought me to an end was 30 min of my life I’ll never forget. I’m not naturally anything approaching a mechanic but I’ve gained confidence in my abilities throughout the race. I covered almost 5,000 miles and spent 18 days sleeping in a tent in the desert. There are a lifetime worth of memories on each individual day. It’s difficult to process. This race requires extreme focus. It’s my form of meditation. I love how it brings the world together. I spent the most time with my good buddy @dakar_stu and his band of South Africans welcomed me every day. The machine I rode (KTM 450 Rally Factory Replica) is among the most amazing creations on planet earth I’m convinced. There are 85 purpose built for this event each year. If I had one vehicle to choose for the world’s most extreme terrain this would be it. I know it inside out now. And she took great care of me. Most important of all I’m thankful @mccoy.kc puts up with all my nonsense and understands me more than anyone else. I think I’ll go home now and go back to my desk jockey life. Thanks to everyone for the amazing support and messages.”

Jacob Argubright: “A tough final stage of the 2024 Dakar for me. Busted the front fuel pump connector, leaked out all my gas from my front tanks then ran out using only my rear tank. I found some gas but I killed my trying to get it going so took a bit to get it bump started. I did finish the stage thoough, so that’s a plus. Definitely not how I wanted my second Dakar to go but that’s how it goes sometimes just need to learn from it on move forward. Regardless of how things went I still cherish the experience and am grateful for everyone’s help to get me here and love the sport of rally.”

STAGE 12

1. KEVIN BENAVIDES, RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING

2. TOBY PRICE, RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING + 00H 01′ 00”

3. LUCIANO BENAVIDES, HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING + 00H 01′ 14” 00H 01′ 00”

4. ADRIEN VAN BEVEREN, MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM + 00H 01′ 25”

5. DIEGO GAMALIEL LLANOS, XRAIDS EXPERIENCE + 00H 03′ 14”

6. ROMAIN DUMONTIER, TEAM DUMONTIER RACING + 00H 03′ 23”

7. RICKY BRABEC, MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM + 00H 03′ 31”

8. MATHIEU DOVEZE, BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM+ 00H 03′ 36”

9. ROSS BRANCH, HERO MOTOSPORTS TEAM RALLY + 00H 04′ 02”

10. BRADLEY COX, BAS WORLD KTM RACING TEAM + 00H 04′ 19”

72. KYLE MC COY, AMERICAN RALLY ORIGINALS + 00H 50′ 03”

87. WESTON CARR, HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING + 01H 01′ 16”

96. JACOB ARGUBRIGHT, DUUST RALLY TEAM + 01H 10′ 19”

PROVISIONAL STANDINGS, 2024 DAKAR RALLY

1. RICKY BRABEC, MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM 00H 01′ 00”

2. ROSS BRANCH, HERO MOTOSPORTS TEAM RALLY + 00H 10′ 53” 00H 01′ 00”

3. ADRIEN VAN BEVEREN, MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM + 00H 12′ 25”

4. KEVIN BENAVIDES, RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING + 00H 38′ 48”

5. TOBY PRICE, RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING + 00H 45′ 28”

6. JOSE IGNACIO CORNEJO FLORIMO, MONSTER ENERGY HONDA TEAM + 00H 46′ 38”

7. LUCIANO BENAVIDES, HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING + 00H 53′ 31”

8. DANIEL SANDERS, RED BULL GASGAS FACTORY RACING + 01H 14′ 32”

9. STEFAN SVITKO, SLOVNAFT RALLY TEAM + 01H 56′ 28”

10. MARTIN MICHEK, ORION – MOTO RACING GROUP + 02H 48′ 49”

63. KYLE MC COY, AMERICAN RALLY ORIGINALS + 26H 39′ 26”

76. WESTON CARR, HT RALLY RAID HUSQVARNA RACING + 30H 32′ 38”

90. JACOB ARGUBRIGHT, DUUST RALLY TEAM + 55H 25′ 10”