RICK SIEMAN CELEBRATION OF LIFE

Legends and Heroes Moto Museum will be hosting a Celebration of Life for industry icon Rick Sieman (aka Super Hunky) on Friday February 9th, at 2 p.m. in the Legends and Heroes Moto Museum display prior to the Supercross at St. Farm Stadium, Glendale Arizona. Everyone is welcome.

Rick Sieman’s family, friends, and fans are flying or driving in to attend. His daughter Cindy, Vic Krause, Tom Webb, David Bailey, and a few others will be speaking about Rick’s passing as well as his contribution to the industry.

Supercross Glendale February 10th. Rick Sieman will be posthumously inducted into the Legends and Heroes Hall of Fame before racing begins. Rick’s children will be on stage with Broc Glover and Frank Vrettas for the tribute.

