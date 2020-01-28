REVLIMITER EXTREME ENDURO SHERCO 300 PROJECT: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY

On this week’s Two-Stroke Tuesday brought to you by Decal Works we take a look at The Revlimiter Extreme Enduro promoter Mark Koch Sherco 300 project. Mark uses this machine while marking the course and you can tell by the battle scars. We packed 2-Stroke Theater full of Travis Fant produced videos for your viewing pleasure and don’t miss the exclusive link to Cody Webb’s factory Sherco race machine at the bottom of this post.

We found this machine on display in the Evans Waterless Coolant booth at the Tucker Rocky dealer show and just had to share it with everyone. This machine has seen some hard trail miles for sure.

The SXS skid plate offers extra linkage protection along with full engine case and frame protection .

Reflex hand guards offer wrap around protection with plastic roost deflectors.

Fasst Company foot pegs have replaceable and adjustable teeth and feature replaceable inserts that are design to absorb impacts instead of transferring energy onto the rider.

Evans Waterless coolant is used inside Mark’s machine to insure it stays running cool. Topar Racing makes the hydraulic clutch slave cylinder guard.

We are still doing research on this clutch set up, stay tuned.

Here is another angle of Mark’s clutch.

An FMF Gnarly pipe is a staple on most extreme endure machines.

2-STROKE THEATER

