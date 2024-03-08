RESERVATIONS BEING TAKEN FOR DUST ELECTRIC MOTORCYCLE

Press Release: Dust Moto has launched its second crowd-funding campaign as part of its transparent “build in public” approach, opening up 100 subscription spots through its “First100” program. The First100 program offers 100 bikes at 15% off the purchase price, with payments spread over 15 months with no interest. The monthly subscription model aligns incentives for the customer and company, ensuring risk is minimized, perks are delivered, and each First100 participant receives a production motorcycle. No other powersports company has offered their customers access to the development process, a rare opportunity to help build an American dirt bike and brand from scratch.

A Validated Prototype in Six Months

Six months after successfully closing its initial Angel investment and Founders50 programs, Dust has a fully functioning Alpha_1 Prototype. Dust found success by involving members of its Founders50 program during the initial design and development process, with their feedback helping further propel the brand to its validated Alpha_1 prototype in only six months. “The mid-sized Model_1 corners like a 125 and pulls like a 250,” explains Dust Moto Founder Colin Godby. “Initial rider feedback has validated the concept, and through our ongoing development program, Dust continues to refine its concept into a category-defining electric dirt bike.”

Unique Mid-Size Category Design

Dust is purposefully targeting the mid-size category by building a bike that highlights the benefits of electric, minimizes the drawbacks, and maximizes fun with distinctive size, weight and powertrain characteristics. “This bike is not designed to replace the full-size gas-powered dirt bike in your garage,” explains Godby. “Instead, it’s a less intimidating, more user-friendly mid-sized dirt bike that opens up new opportunities for riders to spend more time riding moto, be it backyard tracks, freeride zones, or singletrack.” The result is an electric dirt bike that delivers a thrilling experience for pro-level riders while appealing to less experienced riders and crossover athletes from MTB, snow, and water sports.

Model_1 Target Specs

Bike Size – Mid-size (95% wheelbase of a full-size bike, and 95% stand over.)

Mid-size (95% wheelbase of a full-size bike, and 95% stand over.) Wheel Sizes – Full-size dirt bike wheel spec (21″ Front, 18″/19″ Rear)

Full-size dirt bike wheel spec (21″ Front, 18″/19″ Rear) Suspension – 260mm front, 275mm rear with custom kinematics

260mm front, 275mm rear with custom kinematics Brakes – 260mm front brake disc, 220mm rear disc

260mm front brake disc, 220mm rear disc Peak Power – 26kW+/35hp

26kW+/35hp Battery – 5kWh swappable

5kWh swappable Torque – 500Nm

500Nm Speed – 60+ mph

60+ mph Weight – 91kg (Target 200lbs)

91kg (Target 200lbs) MSRP – $10,950

See it in Action: Alpha_1 Prototype Test Video

Join the Dust Moto First100 Program

Now is your opportunity to help build an American dirt bike brand from scratch. Those who sign up for one of the First100 program spots receive a dirt bike at a discounted rate and gain access to Dust’s monthly member meetings, newsletters, and behind-the-scenes updates. Once the final production runs, First100 members receive bike delivery from the first batch of bikes, including exclusive custom touches.

Interested riders can sign up for the Dust First100 program at www.dustmoto.com.

About Dust

Dust Moto is an electric dirt bike company on a global mission to be the #1 American Moto Brand. We’re committed to the vision of building an iconic brand through exceptional products, storytelling, and community building. There’s a massive gap in the market, and we’re confident that by engaging you, the passionate enthusiast, we can build something amazing together. Dust believes we can help create a new golden age for dirt biking by bridging the powersports industry to emerging mobility tech. Dust builds affordable performance electric vehicles that maximize the connection between rider, machine, and environment. With the right ingredients, more people can connect with the sport than ever, enabling riders to break free from the shackles of the attention economy, push their limits, build deeper connections to the people and world around them, and ultimately lead a life worth living. www.dustmoto.com

About the Dust Moto Team: https://blog.dustmoto.com/about/

Dust Moto Social: https://www.instagram.com/dust.moto/