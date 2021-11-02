REKLUSE BABES IN THE DIRT HUSQVARNA TE300 PROJECT: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY

On this week’s Two-Stroke Tuesday we take a pictorial look at a 2021 Husqvarna TE300i built by Austin Paden and his crew at Rekluse Motorsports for the 6th annual Babes In The Dirt event. Rekluse teamed up with some industry leading companies like FMF, Acerbis, Seat Concepts and HBD Graphics to build this amazing looking machine. We keep the 300cc two-stroke them going in our behind the build section with an in-depth look at our Dicks Racing Gas Gas 300 build, click the link at the bottom of this post for the full story on that build.
Dicks Racing has been building high-end off-road racing machines for decades. A racer himself, Dick Wilk pounded the hostile desert around Las Vegas and taught himself the art of making his machine handle better and perform stronger through focused suspension and motor modifications. His most recent project started with the GasGas EX300 two-stroke TPI machine.
CLICK THE IMAGE BELOW FOR MORE!
