REBIRTH OF A HONDA CR250R

This Honda CR250R two-stroke doesn’t look or act like the original version that Honda sold. Charles Lytle at MXRevival is a craftsman who recently set out to make custom bike builds a full-time profession. On the cosmetic side, Lytle took the vapor honing process to a new level. On the performance side, he explored potential that Honda left untapped when the company pulled out of the two-stroke business. Check out the bike in action and then get to meet Charles in an exclusive interview below.

 

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Follow Us @dirtbikemag