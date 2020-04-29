The Caselli Foundation was formed with the primary goal of improving safety for off-road racing across the U.S. As a part of that program, David Kamo has helped put together a video series explaining the basics of racing. In this episode, he goes through the flag system used in the National Grand Prix Championship series. If you have someone who is new to racing, share it! If nothing else, you can enjoy the thumbnail image below of AMA off-road racing coordinator Erek Kudla disqualifying Kamo. So overdue.
Sign in
Sign in
Recover your password.
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Trending
- RACING BASICS: WHAT THE FLAGS MEAN
- AMERICAN HONDA MOURNS THE PASSING OF MARTY SMITH
- STEWARD BAYLOR JR AND FACTORYONE SHERCO PART WAYS
- 5 MUST SEE MX 2-STROKE PROJECTS: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY
- BETA INTRODUCES DIRECT DELIVERY SERVICE
- DESTRY ABBOTT’S LAST FACTORY KX500 RACE BIKE: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY
- TAYLOR ROBERT’S CORONAVIRUS WORKOUT
- FREE Access to All Dirt Bike Digital Issues
- 500CC TWO-STROKE VIDEO INSANITY : 2-STROKE THEATER
- KTM 200 XC-W 2020 STYLE: TWO-STROKE TUESDAY
Comments are closed.