RACING BASICS: WHAT THE FLAGS MEAN

The Caselli Foundation was formed with the primary goal of improving safety for off-road racing across the U.S. As a part of that program, David Kamo has helped put together a video series explaining the basics of racing. In this episode, he goes through the flag system used in the National Grand Prix Championship series. If you have someone who is new to racing, share it! If nothing else, you can enjoy the thumbnail image below of AMA off-road racing coordinator Erek Kudla disqualifying Kamo. So overdue.